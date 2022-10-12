The final week of the prep football regular season always produces high-stakes showdowns, and this year is certainly no exception.
Conference championships and playoff spots are on the line as teams gear up for the last week of the campaign. There’s as much to play for this week as ever, and the postseason is right around the corner.
Perhaps no team in the area has a more straightforward route to extend their season by another week than Altoona. Altoona heads to Westby on Friday, and can clinch an automatic berth to the playoffs with a victory. A loss will jeopardize the Rails’ postseason chances, although they could still get a ticket via statewide tiebreakers.
“We talk all the time as a program about just having the opportunity at the end of games to win the game. This is now the same opportunity at the end of our regular season,” Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. “We have an opportunity in front of us and we need to take advantage of it.”
The Rails aren’t alone in their quest. Other area teams like Augusta and Bloomer can send themselves to the playoffs with a win this week. Many others are unable to clinch an automatic berth, but will still see their chances alive by the end of Friday night if they win this week.
That group includes Eau Claire North and Menomonie in the Big Rivers and Stanley-Boyd in the Cloverbelt, among others.
Even for teams that already know they’ll be playing in the postseason, this week is ripe with opportunity. River Falls and Hudson can both earn a piece of the Big Rivers Conference title with wins this week, and could win it outright if the other loses. Regis can lock up the Cloverbelt Conference title with a victory over Neillsville/Granton on Thursday, and Dairyland leader Pepin/Alma faces second-place Cochrane-Fountain City with a chance to win their league outright.
The Dunn-St. Croix title race features the league’s top two teams squaring off head to head for the crown. Spring Valley, the leader at 6-0, can clinch the championship with a victory. Elmwood/Plum City is a game back at 5-1, but can share the title with the Cardinals with a win on Friday.
In eight-player football, both the CWC East and CWC West are up for grabs. The East features a de facto championship game between two unbeaten teams. Owen-Withee hosts Thorp on Thursday with the league title on the line. Neither team is eligible for the postseason this year, so a conference title is the prize they’ve been working toward all fall.
To the west, conference leader McDonell will host second-place Prairie Farm and can clinch the title with a win on its home field. The Macks will look to avenge a playoff loss to the Panthers last year.
The postseason begins next week, with the biggest rewards of all awaiting at the end of that journey. But there are still plenty of spoils to be handed out over the next few days.