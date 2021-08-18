Many Coulee Conference members know each other well. Altoona is an exception.
The Rails will play their first full schedule in the league this fall, adding a level of mystery to the conference as foes prep for a team they’ve never played before.
Viroqua was the only Coulee member Altoona played last fall, as many of the other schools opted to play in the spring instead. Everybody else will be unfamiliar to the Rails, and vice versa.
“They’re new to us and we’re new to them,” Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. “We’ll get our scout tape every week that we’ll break down. I have a few ideas, but ultimately every year it changes.”
Altoona has a wealth of experience this fall after playing a team of nearly entirely underclassmen last year. Ben Kuenkel is back at quarterback, along with leading rusher Colin Boyarski and utility man Zavondre Cole. They’ll have protection to work behind: Craig Ervin and Braxton Lang earned all-conference honors in the trenches a year ago.
Arcadia and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau figure to be the teams to beat after strong spring seasons. Arcadia went 5-1 while G-E-T was 4-1. They’re usually contenders in the league.
“You have some year in, year out powers in Arcadia and G-E-T. They’re the top of the class,” Hanson said. “But the other teams are up there too. There’s always a lot of good teams in the conference.”
Arcadia figures to be strong in the ground game with first team all-conference running back Ryan Sokup returning. G-E-T will need to replace an influential group of seniors who took several spots on the all-conference teams last year.
Aquinas, Viroqua and Westby all played in the fall last season. Aquinas had the most success of the bunch, posting a 5-3 record along with winning a regional title. The Blugolds will have Jackson Flottmeyer back at quarterback. He earned first team all-league honors as a sophomore.
Westby and Altoona went 0-5 last year, while Viroqua was 1-6.
Altoona may be a newcomer, but the Rails are aiming to make a smooth transition into the Coulee.
“Hopes are high, and we feel confident coming out of the gate,” Altoona senior Tanner Kircher said.