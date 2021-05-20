Cumberland football coach Corey Berghammer was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year on Thursday.
Berghammer guided the Beavers to a perfect 9-0 season last fall, claiming Heart 'O North Conference and regional championships along the way.
"This is just a once in a lifetime honor," Berghammer said in a press release. "It’s really just overwhelming to even think about. I can’t thank my staff enough. The hours that we put in … whether it’s coming in on a Sunday, coming in to hand out or pick up equipment, it’s the same things that any coach asks but our staff does anything I ask without any hesitation. Just for us to be awarded as a whole group, I told them, ‘This is a coaching staff award, this isn’t just coming to me, this is for everything we’ve done all these years since I’ve been here.'"
Last season was Berghammer's fourth in charge of the Beavers, and was undoubtedly the most challenging.
Cumberland was loaded with elite talent coming into the year, but the pandemic denied them the chance to go after a state title when the WIAA championships were canceled.
Still, the Beavers overcame all obstacles, posting the school's first undefeated season since the 1930s. In the truncated postseason, Cumberland defeated Spencer/Columbus Catholic and Stanley-Boyd to win a regional crown.
All but one of the team's victories came by 28 points or more.
“We were just hoping to get started and it ended up being a really good year,” Berghammer said in the release. “Our kids were healthy all year; that was one of the best things that we could’ve had. Our kids followed through with COVID protocols and just did everything we could’ve asked to keep their season alive.”
Berghammer helped produce all-state talent, including All-Northwest player of the year Jack Martens, a receiver for the Beavers. Quarterback Maddux Allen also earned first team all-state recognition.
The coach credited the school, his coaching staff and players for helping everything come together.
“Our season really started last spring when the spring sports season got shut down,” Berghammer said in the release. “We decided it was a good time for our students that needed an outlet, so we did some leadership meetings over Zoom to keep in touch with our student athletes. Then in the summer, our administration did an amazing job in getting us an outdoor type weight room. We actually rented a big wedding tent where we were able to get our kids in to do some lifting and a little bit of a chance to get together. Then once the season got rolling in September, I think our kids were just blessed, it was literally just one game at a time, just one practice at a time."