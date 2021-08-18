The Dairyland Conference title race was all about Blair-Taylor last fall.
Blair-Taylor won the conference last year en route to an undefeated season. They were electric in the climb to the top of the league, dispatching all challengers. But the Wildcats graduated a highly successful senior group, perhaps inviting another program to make a run at the championship this time around.
Pepin/Alma, Melrose-Mindoro and Whitehall are all contenders, according to Dairyland coaches.
Melrose-Mindoro and Pepin/Alma tied for second in the conference last fall. The Mustangs return a wealth of experience, while coaches figure the tradition at Pepin/Alma should help the Eagles continue to be strong.
“(Coach) Mike (Olson) does a great job with his kids and they seem to have a team-first mentality,” Augusta coach Derek Boldt said. “They always work like a well-oiled machine and they are returning some strong players.”
Melrose-Mindoro, meanwhile, will feature one of the top running backs in the Dairyland in Raef Radcliffe. He ran for three scores in a balanced attack for the Mustangs last season.
“Lots of experience at the skill positions,” Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said of the Mustangs. “Radcliffe is one of the best backs in the conference.”
Nehring’s Wildcats will need to replace key players in the backfield, on the flank and in the trenches. They do have Cain Fremstad back at quarterback, however, making the transition a little more comfortable. He threw for 1,311 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Whitehall could be poised for a step forward. The Norse went 2-1 in a short season last fall, nearly giving Blair-Taylor its only loss in an 18-14 defeat to the Wildcats.
In just three games, Jonathan Thorn ran for 340 yards for Whitehall. He put the Dairyland on notice.
“Tons of talent returning,” Nehring said of the Norse. “Jonathan Thorn and company will be experienced and big up front.”
Augusta fielded one of the youngest teams in the area last season, and could be set up for improvement this year as a result. At any given time, the Beavers had five sophomores on the field last fall and finished 0-6. They’re now a more experienced group.
Augusta’s top rushers have returned along with quarterback Brennan King.
“I expect that we will take what we learned from last year and put it to show,” Boldt said. “We will bring a lot of experience from the hardships of last year. We also have strong leadership in our seniors.”
Eleva-Strum is under new leadership. Nick Stowell takes over coaching duties following the departure of Jacob Lerum. He inherits a squad which went 2-4 last season.
The Cardinals will need to replace quarterback/defensive back Nick Higley and lineman Mitchell Olson, who both earned first team all-conference nods last fall.
They’ll look to get new faces up to speed at the varsity level quickly.
“If we stay healthy we should have a great chance to compete with everyone,” Stowell said.
Independence/Gilmanton will look to improve on a 1-4 season. The Indees will have a new starting quarterback following Chris Killian’s graduation, but return with a bit of experience in the backfield and on the flanks.
Cochrane-Fountain City is in a similar position, having gone 1-4 last year, but the Pirates do return their quarterback in Austin Becker. His top wide receiver, Wyatt Seibel, is also back.