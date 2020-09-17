Blair-Taylor won the Dairyland Conference title last year with plenty of youth in its ranks.
That fact alone has expectations high as the 2020 season gets underway. The Wildcats have key pieces returning in the backfield and at quarterback, which figures to keep the offense's momentum from last year rolling.
Junior quarterback Cain Fremstad passed for 1,351 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, which were by far the best passing totals in the Dairyland. And he's got plenty of weapons to work with again.
"(They're) returning a lot of starters and threats from last year," Augusta coach Derek Boldt said of the Wildcats. "I expect they will throw the ball a lot again with their height at receiver."
Matthew Waldera led the Dairyland in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season with 433 and eight, respectively. The 6-foot-5 senior could be Fremstad's go-to option again.
And in the backfield, senior Matthew Brandenburg returns after racking up 1,375 yards and 12 scores on the ground as a junior.
"Brandenburg will also be someone to control throughout the season," Boldt said.
It's no surprise Blair-Taylor is dubbed the team to beat among league coaches in a season which will be like no other.
"We look forward to learning and growing as a team through all the ups and downs this season will bring," Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said.
The Dairyland announced in August it is suspending conference standings and championships for the fall. With uncertainty facing the season, the league wanted to focus on providing opportunities for students to play instead of worrying how a missed game might affect their title hopes.
The conference is limiting attendance to four tickets per athlete. Masks are required for everyone in attendance. No casual fans will be allowed to attend.
On the field, coaches expect the competition to remain as tough as ever. Pepin/Alma appears capable of contending with Blair-Taylor after tying for second in the league last fall, and coaches picked them as the next best team behind the Wildcats.
Eleva-Strum also tied for second in the conference and went 6-4 overall last fall. The Cardinals have quarterback Nick Higley back in the huddle after he passed for 983 yards and rushed for 362 more a season ago.
But there will be big shoes to fill in the backfield following the graduation of Andrew Schoen. He ran for 1,042 yards and 18 scores last fall, serving as a workhorse for the offense.
The Cardinals traditionally favor the run over the passing game, but they do have their second-leading pass catcher back in Andrew Hoch (262 receiving yards).
Augusta, fresh off its first playoff appearance in 15 years, will have some new faces in the mix. But the Beavers won't use that as an excuse.
"We will have a solid line on both sides of the ball and more speed than last year. ... We will be a more balanced attack as well but expect the same smash mouth, run the ball mentality out of our kids," Boldt said. "We can be very competitive in the league and will have a chance to win in all of our games."
Augusta will have a new starting quarterback in sophomore Brennan King, and a lot of youth at skill positions. But leading tackler Chase Stensen-Veenendall is back to anchor the defense after making 95 tackles last fall. Second team all-conference lineman Isaiah Hurst can help control the trenches too.
Whitehall was 4-5 in the regular season last year, but made the playoffs. The Norse could be poised for a step forward this fall with and experienced core to build around. They've got one of the Dairyland's top receivers in Jonathan Thorn, who pulled in four touchdown catches and 303 receiving yards last year to earn first team all-conference honors.
Top rusher Liam Herrick (441 yards) and quarterback Ryan Kleinhans (818 yards, seven touchdowns) also bring experience to Whitehall's huddle.
"Herrick will play a big factor in their game on both sides of the ball," Boldt said. "He is a strong player who has some young experience from last year now moving into pivotal roles on the team."
Independence/Gilmanton has a new coach this year, but he's far from inexperienced. Barry Schmitt was the Indees coach from 1988 to 2010, and has returned to the post this season. He takes over a program which went 0-9 last year with a young team.
"I'm optimistic," Schmitt said. "I think if we can get our line to play consistently we have some good skill players that can make plays. We were so young last year that a year of maturity is going to pay some dividends. The only way from 0-9 is up."