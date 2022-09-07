Eau Claire North's Cameron Olson carries the ball as Eau Claire Memorial's Julius Clark (2), Jack Conner (44), Benji Roberts (22), Alec Tomac (35) and Connor Anderson (4) chase on Friday at Carson Park.
Eau Claire North's Cameron Olson carries the ball as Eau Claire Memorial's Julius Clark (2), Jack Conner (44), Benji Roberts (22), Alec Tomac (35) and Connor Anderson (4) chase on Friday at Carson Park.
Photo by Branden Nall
Eau Claire Memorial quarterback Ryan Thompson looks to pass to Tate Kopsell on Friday at Carson Park.
Photo by Branden Nall
Eau Claire Memorial's Reagan Hub carries the ball against Eau Claire North on Friday at Carson Park.
It hasn't been easy to put points on the board against the Eau Claire Memorial football team this season. Three opponents have already learned that the hard way.
The Old Abes have won their first three games this season, the first time they've gone 3-0 to start a year since 2019. They've done it behind a standout defense that has not allowed an opponent to score in double figures yet.
Memorial limited La Crosse Logan to eight points in its season opener. The Old Abes followed by holding La Crosse Central to seven points a week later, and keeping Eau Claire North to six last Friday. The 21 points allowed through three games mark the best defensive start to a season the program has had in at least two decades.
"Everyone's focused on doing their job and trying to win the little situations," coach Rob Scott said. "Little situations add up. We've been taking care of business defensively."
The secondary has been prolific at securing takeaways. Memorial has intercepted nine passes through three games, including a pick-six by Benji Roberts against North.
"It's something special," quarterback Ryan Thompson said. "Not every team has the defense for this. When we get the chance to put up points on defense, it's something really special for our offense."
The Old Abes have also forced two fumbles and come up with 3.5 sacks this season. They haven't allowed a team to gain more than 250 yards of offense either.
North led 6-2 early in last Friday's rivalry game, marking the first time Memorial trailed this season. But the Old Abes clamped down from there to stay unbeaten.
"We were able to get off the field a lot," Scott said. "There were times we struggled, and I give credit to North for presenting some problems, but our kids rallied. When they had to have it, they had it."
On the other side of the ball, Memorial is averaging just over 23 points per game. That's been more than enough for the defense to work with so far.
While the early success has been nice, it's clear the Old Abes aren't satisfied. The schedule will ramp up down the stretch as Big Rivers play heats up, and Memorial doesn't want to rest on its laurels. The Old Abes visit New Richmond (2-1, 0-1) this Friday.
That game starts a stretch where Memorial will face some of the top contenders in the Big Rivers consecutively. After playing the Tigers, the Old Abes face River Falls (3-0, 1-0) and Hudson (3-0, 1-0).
"It's nice to be 3-0, but it's the start of the BRC and we've got to be ready for the next ones," Thompson said.
His coach echoed that sentiment.
"We have a lot of work to do, but we keep passing tests each week," Scott said. "That's what's fun about football. Next week will be a new challenge, and we look forward to going for it.
"We're happy to be 3-0, but we have a lot of work to do. Our goal and our mantra is to be 1-0. We wake up tomorrow morning and have focus for the next week. It'll be a whole new week and we can't carry any of these points into New Richmond."