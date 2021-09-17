CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls defense had stood tall all night. And when the Cardinals were called upon one final time, they delivered again.
Gavin Goodman intercepted a pass from Seamus Scanlan in the red zone with under a minute left on the clock to snuff out a potential tying score, and Chi-Hi held on for a 21-14 over New Richmond on Friday night at Dorais Field.
The Tigers trailed by seven when they got a stop on defense to put the ball back in their hands with 3:31 to go, and marched 46 yards down the field in two minutes to get within striking distance of a tying or go-ahead score. But on 3rd-and-8, Scanlan was flushed from the pocket and heaved a shot toward the goal line, where Goodman plucked it out of the air to clinch the win.
"It was super," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "Our defense has been good all year. My hat's off to them tonight for holding them."
The Chi-Hi defense kept the Tigers, who entered the game unbeaten, in check all night. The Cardinals limited a vaunted New Richmond ground game to 106 yards rushing and came up with a number of big stops on third and fourth downs throughout the contest too.
It added up to New Richmond's first defeat, and keeps the race for the Big Rivers Conference title wide open.
"I give Chippewa Falls a lot of credit. That's a good football team," Tigers coach Reggie Larson said. "They're physical, they're aggressive, they're downhill. They do a nice job in the back half, and they've got some nice athletes to cover up the pass so they can commit a lot of guys to the run."
The Cardinals held Andrew Trandahl, New Richmond's star running back with some of the top speed in the conference, to 103 yards on 27 carries.
"They did a pretty nice job on our tailback," Larson said. "He's a pretty good player, and they had a good plan coming in for him. He didn't get loose like he has the last couple of weeks."
On the other side of the ball, Karson Bowe ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Cardinals. Quarterback Brayden Warwick added a rushing score of his own.
Chippewa Falls took a 7-0 lead on Bowe's first score of the day, a 1-yard push with 8:16 to go in the second quarter. New Richmond responded with a 1-yard run from Trandahl on 4th-and-goal to tie the game before Warwick broke off a 10-yard touchdown run to put Chi-Hi ahead 13-7 at halftime.
Bowe added an insurance score on an 18-yard run with 10:28 left to play in the fourth quarter. But New Richmond gave itself a chance late. Scanlan completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Drew Effertz to make it a one-score game with 6:58 remaining.
The Tigers defense forced Chippewa Falls to punt after five plays on its ensuing drive, but couldn't find the crucial score upon getting the ball back.
"We just tried to get one first down at a time," Larson said. "We had a little success there, but you can never look too far ahead because when you look too far ahead, bad things can happen and you throw an interception."
Goodman emerged from a swarm of teammates after nabbing the interception with the ball triumphantly raised above his head, and the Cardinals celebrated a signature victory as conference play heats up.
"They just played hard the whole game," Raykovich said. "I thought it was a great high school football game. Both teams played well. Hat off to New Richmond, they're a good football team.
"(The Cardinals) are not going to give up. When their backs are against the wall, they're going to keep fighting."
Bowe finished with 96 rushing yards on 18 carries for Chippewa Falls. Warwick added 45 yards on the ground and 76 through the air.
With the victory, Chippewa Falls moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Rivers. The Cardinals are knotted up with New Richmond, Menomonie and Hudson, who are all 2-1. Rice Lake leads the league at 3-0.
Chippewa Falls is scheduled to travel to take on the conference-leading Warriors next week.
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14
NR;0;7;0;7;—;14
CF;0;13;0;8;—;21
Second Quarter
CF: Karson Bowe 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:16.
NR: Andrew Trandahl 1 run (Trey Cork kick), 4:22.
CF: Brayden Warwick 10 run (kick failed), 1:26.
Fourth Quarter
CF: Bowe 18 run (Collin Beaudette run), 10:28.
NR: Drew Effertz 10 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Cork kick), 6:58.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (31-106): Trandahl 27-103, Scanlan 2-5, Ethan Turbeville 1-0, Kennan Stowers 1-(-2). Chippewa Falls (39-167): Bowe 18-96, Warwick 13-45, Beaudette 5-27, Judah Dunham 2-1, Mason Howard 1-(-2)
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 15-21-1-140. Chippewa Falls: Warwick 5-6-0-76.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Effertz 5-81, Brock Unger 3-21, Drew Eckert 2-17, Trandahl 2-5, George Schroeder 1-13, Stowers 1-4, Jacob Hagemen 1-(-1). Chippewa Falls: Dunham 1-33, Howard 1-16, Mason Monarski 1-10, Bowe 1-10, Beaudette 1-7.