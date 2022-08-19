RICE LAKE — Two days, one play.
The season opener for the Rice Lake football team came down to the final play as Zach Orr intercepted a pass by Menomonie quarterback Treysen Witt in the left corner of the end zone to seal a 26-21 victory for the Warriors on Friday night at Pug Lund Field. The Rice Lake win capped a game that began on Thursday before being postponed in the second quarter, only to restart a night later.
"I was giving myself a self confidence talk and I was saying ‘I’ve got this.’" Orr thought to himself before the final play. "I’ve been dreaming for this my whole life. Now is my time to show that I belong here being a sophomore. I also had to trust my teammates — know where your help is, know your job, stick to your job and try not to be the hero."
Menomonie had driven 60 yards in 48 seconds to get right on the doorstep in response to late Rice Lake touchdown. The Mustangs had the ball at the 5-yard line with just 10 seconds left in the contest. After two passes over the middle sailed wide of receivers the game came down to the last play.
Witt targeted Brady Goodman on a quick out but Orr stepped in front as Goodman slipped out of his break and the sophomore cornerback for the Warriors hauled it in to seal the win.
"It was something I’ve dreamed about as a kid watching the games over on the field playing with my friends," Orr said of celebrating after the game-winning play.
Menomonie had tied the game on a Steele Schaefer 4-yard run with 5:02 remaining and then Witt's extra point put the Mustangs in front. Rice Lake responded though with an eight-play, 55-yard drive, capped by Wyatt Kunesh taking a pitch from quarterback Max Nelson and hustling his way in for a 9-yard score with 1:03 left, although the two-point conversion failed leaving the Warriors up by five. The biggest play of the drive was Nelson delivering a deep pass hauled in by Matt Farm for a gain of 26 on fourth-and-6.
"The safety stepped up, the corner was flat-footed and as soon as I saw him flat-footed and even — the wide receiver even with the corner — it’s just it’s a home run ball and it’s there all day," Nelson said of the fourth down conversion.
Friday's game action had Menomonie scoring on the first play as the night prior went into a lightning delay with 49 seconds to go in the half and the Mustangs facing third-and-goal from 11 yards out. Witt sent a ball in the air and Goodman pulled it down putting Menomonie in front 14-8 nearing halftime.
Backed up to its own 2-yard line the Warriors were looking for play to get out of their own end zone a little past midway through the third quarter. They got that and more as the offensive line sealed the edge and Nelson got to outside with no one in his way. He won a foot race down the sideline for a 98-yard score, which ties Colten Weinberger for the longest play in the Rice Lake record books.
Nelson said he'd seen the defender he's suppose to read crashing down on the previous drive and after he heard a call by the Menomonie defense he felt confident in his read.
"I knew that the read cue was going to pull down on that," he said. "As soon as I saw that I’m just like I'm off to the races. The pitch key actually got blocked, and I was wide open down the sideline. When I was running I couldn’t see anyone but coming off after the play they said Conner Durand had a great block that sealed it off for me. It was a surreal feeling. It was awesome and something you can’t ever repeat."
After a failed run on the two-point attempt the game was tied at 14 apiece with 5:08 left in the third.
Rice Lake broke the tie shortly into the fourth quarter after starting near midfield and marching 51 yards in 10 plays. The Warriors got the benefit of a Menomonie pass interference penalty on fourth down in the end zone but two plays later Easton Stone punched it in from a yard out as the Warriors went up by six with 10 minutes to go.
"I’m proud of the kids," said coach Dan Hill, in what he called the longest game of his 17 years leading the Warriors. "They keep giving me gray hair with mistakes and then make us all feel better with great plays. A fun bunch to coach and we’re just getting started.
"Menomonie is such a strong program. For us it’s really a big deal to be able to pull that off. There were so many things during the game that could have bounced either way for either team and it wouldn’t have been like this but that's how it goes."
In the game's first night of play on Thursday Rice Lake came out aggressive and it came back to bite them as Menomonie took advantage to get on the scoreboard first.
Facing fourth-and-1 at their own 40 Rice Lake went for it but fullback Lucas Peters was stopped short and the Mustangs took over on downs. Menomonie marched down the field with Schaefer scoring on a 6-yard carry with 5:23 to go in the opening quarter. The drive included a conversion on fourth-and-6 as Witt found Isiah Birt for a gain of 7.
Both teams then traded punts as Rice Lake linebacker Christian Buckmaster had a big sack on third down, and then on fourth the snap sailed over head of the Mustang punter but he was able to throw it away. Still the Warriors took over at the Menomonie 38.
A gain of 17 by Nelson put the Warriors on the doorstep and two plays later Durand scored on a counter from 6-yards out. On the two-point attempt running back Carson Tomesh took the pitch to the outside and then he flipped a pass to Farm to give Rice Lake the 8-7 advantage with 5:46 to half.
Menomonie got a 30-yard pass play from Witt to Goodman to put itself in near the red zone and it wasn't too much later when lightning struck delaying and then later postponing the game.
Rice Lake out gained Menomonie 307 to 278. The Warriors ran for 270 yards on 39 carries, with Nelson leading the way with 115 on four attempts. He also was a perfect 3 of 3 passing for 31 yards, with Farm catching every pass. Peters carried the ball 29 times for 99 yards in an impressive varsity debut for the sophomore.
Witt completed 14 of 19 passes for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Schaefer led the Mustangs on the ground with 47 yards on 11 attempts.