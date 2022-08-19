RICE LAKE — Two days, one play.

The season opener for the Rice Lake football team came down to the final play as Zach Orr intercepted a pass by Menomonie quarterback Treysen Witt in the left corner of the end zone to seal a 26-21 victory for the Warriors on Friday night at Pug Lund Field. The Rice Lake win capped a game that began on Thursday before being postponed in the second quarter, only to restart a night later.