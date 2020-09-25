HUDSON — Menomonie football was already dealing with setbacks before they even walked off the bus for the Mustangs' season opener Friday night.
None of its players have tested positive for COVID-19, but head coach Joe LaBuda still left Menomonie for Hudson without a third of his roster due to contact tracing protocols — meaning student-athletes came in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Among those missing from the Menomonie sideline was linebacker Will Ockler, an All-Big Rivers selection last season, as well as a handful of other starters. Many had to learn new positions in practice this week. Some didn't even get that luxury. It's the nightmare many coaches lose sleep over as Wisconsin football plays on during the pandemic.
"They faced a ton of adversity," LaBuda said. "I'm proud of the kids we had here that battled. We had some kids get injured. We ended up throwing kids in at the end that had never even practiced at different positions because we came over here with 43 of our 63 guys."
Those who were in attendance hung in to the end with Hudson, holding the lead three times but falling short in a 30-23 loss to their Big Rivers rivals.
A 68-yard pass from Owen Anderson to Troy Bounting with 3:30 left in the game proved to be the difference, with the Raiders' senior signal-caller hitting his running back with a perfect toss as Bounting streaked across the right side of the field.
"One of our coaches made that call," Hudson coach Adam Kowles said. "That wasn't my call. One of our coaches said, 'Hey, I think we've got something here.' We switched it at the last minute. I made a different call and he liked something else, so I said, 'Let's go with it.' It was a great route, great pass, great call."
Menomonie had one final possession to answer and got as far as the Hudson 35-yard line thanks largely to a defensive pass interference call on a double-pass attempt. But Evan Tyler sacked Menomonie quarterback Ryan Kahl to force a fourth and 12 chance, and the Mustangs were unable to extend the contest with a conversion. Hudson kneeled out the remaining 1:23.
"To play all the guys we played both ways was too much for us to overcome," LaBuda said. "And we made too many mistakes. We had a chance to win it, but I'm proud of how hard our kids played."
The final stop sealed a comeback effort for the Raiders, who went down 15-9 and 23-16 in the third quarter on a DeVauntaye Parker 2-yard run and 85-yard kick return. Anderson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Carter Herink to tie the game at 23 with 10:24 remaining in regulation, then completed the longest passing play of the game to win it.
Hudson put the first points on the board on the first play of the second quarter, with Anderson keeping it himself and running up the middle for a 22-yard scamper. The snap was fumbled on the ensuing extra point attempt, allowing the Mustangs to go ahead a drive later when Kahl found Brock Thornton in the left corner of the end zone for a 21-yard TD pass. An Alex Muenich field goal put the Raiders up 9-7 going into the break.
Parker followed his blockers on a pitch play for his 2-yard score with 8:39 left in the third, then successfully ran for a two-point conversion. A muffed punt helped Hudson take the lead back on the first of two TD passes from Anderson to Herink, but Parker gave his team juice again by taking the ensuing kickoff down the left side of the field and to the house with 2:50 on the clock in the third.
Already shorthanded, Menomonie played without Parker for the fourth quarter after he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third.
Menomonie now turns its attention to the newest member of the Big Rivers, New Richmond, which won its first game in the league Friday night against Rice Lake. Hudson will hit the road for Chippewa Falls.
"It's so strange to play Menomonie for the opener," Kowles said. "I know people throw around the word surreal, but it just kind of was. It was just strange. ... I told the guys after the game, 'Even though there wasn't a huge crowd tonight, there was something magical.’ It was cause of what they did on the sideline. They were into the game. I think the guys really had a lot of fun tonight."