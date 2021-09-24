RICE LAKE — It wasn't a clean game, but each time the offense faltered, the defense stepped up.
With two interceptions by Alex Belongia and another turnover on downs in the fourth quarter, Rice Lake football was able to seal a low-scoring 8-7 victory over Chippewa Falls on Friday night at Pug Lund Field in Rice Lake.
"I love the energy that we brought tonight," senior outside linebacker Keegan Gunderson said. "I thought as a team we all brought that energy. We came in as underdogs and we had that energy throughout the entire game — that we were the underdogs and we had to do whatever we could to win. It ended up being a defensive game and we stepped up to that role."
The Cardinals (4-2, 2-2) moved across midfield as the game entered the fourth quarter with Rice Lake ahead by a point. After a holding penalty, quarterback Brayden Warwick's throw was picked off by Belongia right in front of the Rice Lake sideline and the Warriors took over with 9:25 to go in the game.
A fumble three plays later by Elliot Nolin, ripped out by Chippewa Falls' Dawson Goodman, gave it right back to the Cardinals. But again the Warrior defense stood tall. On third-and-short at the Rice Lake 23-yard line Gunderson made the tackle for the 2-yard loss, and then on fourth Christian Lindow dragged down Collin Beaudette inches shy of the line to gain to end the Chippewa Falls' drive.
The Rice Lake (5-1, 4-0) defense would be called on again after a quick possession with Chippewa Falls set up at the the Warrior 43 thanks to a partially blocked punt with 2:23 left to go. On third down, Belongia raced to the sideline and snagged the ball as he went into a crowd of teammates along the Rice Lake sideline. It was the senior safety's seventh interception of the season.
Chippewa Falls got one more play after forcing a turnover on downs. With six seconds left and at the Rice Lake 46, Warrick heaved a pass deep but Belongia and Max Nelson broke it up as the Warriors held on for the victory.
"In high school football — turnovers and penalties — if the talent is close the team that doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot is going to come out on top," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
The only scoring of the contest all came in a two-minute span in the second quarter. Rice Lake went on a 14-play drive that covered 78 yards as Fenske took the quarterback sneak up the middle for the 1-yard score. On the two-point attempt, Nolin found Lindow on a pass.
On the ensuing kickoff Gavin Goodman returned the ball 67 yards to the Warrior 21-yard line. Four plays later Warwick cashed it in with a score from a yard out. Esubalew Mason connected on the kick to make it an 8-7 game with nine minutes to halftime.
Rice Lake had an opportunity for another score on its next drive as the Warriors cruised down into the red zone in five plays. A Fenske run brought the ball to the 2-yard line, but he was stopped just short on third down and an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed Rice Lake back 15 yards. The drive ended on a sack to force the turnover on downs.
Despite costly penalties and three turnovers the Warriors managed to hold on to remain unbeaten in the conference.
"Now that we survived it, it can be a really great lesson if we dial it in and get them to realize that one more thing wrong and we lose the game," Hill said.
The Warriors got 216 rushing yards on 59 carries. Lindow had 74 yards on 16 attempts while Nolin also had 74 on 14 carries. Fenske had 41 on 20 rushes, and he was also 3 of 5 for 53 yards passing with one interception. Belongia caught all three of the completions.
The Warrior defense held the Cardinals to 54 yards rushing on 27 carries. Duhnam led the way with 31 on five attempts. Warwick was 10 of 17 for 82 yards and three interceptions and 3 of 7 for 10 yards after halftime.
With Rice Lake's fourth Big Rivers win the Warriors qualified for the playoffs. They will look to keep their momentum going with a trip to Menomonie next Friday. The Mustangs moved to 3-1 in the conference with a one-score win over New Richmond. Hudson also remains a game back of Rice Lake after defeating Eau Claire North.
Hill said he's seen a shift in team's mentality over the course of the past two weeks in their desire and focus in practice, and that bodes well for the rest of the year if they can clean up some of the mistakes.
"Football is hard, and they need to learn how to have fun doing things that are hard, that hurt, that are painful — they’re getting that now," Hill said. "They’re beginning to like practicing together so that’s a good sign."