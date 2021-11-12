CHIPPEWA FALLS — Durand football reached heights the program hasn't seen in 20 years this season. But on Friday, Colby halted the Panthers from getting somewhere no Durand squad has ever gone before.
Back-to-back touchdowns by the Hornets in the second half helped erase a two-point Panther lead, and Colby survived a late push to secure a 28-24 Level 4 victory in Chippewa Falls and advance to next week's Division 6 state championship bout. A final desperation lateral by the Panthers from their own 49-yard line was leaped on by Cristo Lopez to seal Colby's first trip to Madison since 2011.
Durand, which concludes the year at 11-2, was shooting for its first state appearance ever.
"It's tough," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "Those guys are hurting. They fought so hard this year. I'm so proud to just have a front-row seat to be able to see them play and how hard they play. They're just a fun group to be around. They take care of each other. It's just hard to see a season end. They're going to look back at this season and think nothing but good things. They're hurting right now, but I'm just so proud of their effort."
The Panthers took the lead twice, with both advantages coming thanks to short Simon Bauer touchdowns. He dove under a defender while running in from the 1-yard line and then scored the two-point conversion to give Durand an 8-0 lead. After Colby answered, first on a 48-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-33 play and then on a Brent Jeske run to make it 14-8, Bauer helped the unit regroup at the start of the third quarter. He capped off a drive that started at the Colby 40-yard line with a 2-yard TD rush and secured a 16-14 lead with a two-point pass to Ethan Fedie.
While more known for his rushing ability, the do-it-all offensive threat often kept drives alive with his arm. He got out of two third downs and a fourth on the first touchdown drive with passes and found Dawson Hartung for 30 yards on the second.
But as the second half went along, Colby's secondary got more disciplined. That led to two interceptions, one each by Caden Healy and Mateo Lopez.
"I think once we kind of took some bumps there in the first couple possessions we just did a better job of communicating who's got who and just anticipating where the ball's going to go," Colby coach Jim Hagen said.
Mateo Lopez returned the kickoff following Bauer's second go-ahead touchdown to the Durand 30-yard line. Three plays later, Jeske followed his well-positioned blockers on a QB sweep to the left 25 yards to the house with 6:37 remaining in the third. The Hornets never trailed again.
The second of two Durand interceptions spurred a 70-yard drive that ended with Mason Voss giving Colby added cushion at 28-16 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Panthers kept fighting and did get within a score again after a 16-play drive. But over six minutes had come off the clock by the time Bauer found Fedie on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Time was Durand's biggest enemy with 3:56 remaining.
Colby ran the game clock down to 14 seconds before turning the ball over on downs at the Durand 31. Bauer ran 18 yards to get the team a bit closer to the end zone, but there wasn't a Panther in position when he threw a lateral across the length of the field on the next and final play of the night.
"We got down by a couple touchdowns and it would have been easy to kind of hang your head and throw in the towel," Rosemeyer said. "But that's how they've been all year. They don't give up. They play hard, they play with a lot of effort."
The Hornets did well to slow down Bauer as much as possible, limiting the state's leading rusher and rushing touchdown producer to 127 yards. He also had 135 passing yards, marking the first time his passing total has surpassed his rushing numbers this season.
"All week our defensive coordinator said we had to gang tackle the guy," said Jeske, who also plays linebacker in addition to his quarterback duties. "He doesn't go down easy. He's a great player."
The Hornets, meanwhile, were more consistently successful on the ground. Jeske rushed for 143 yards on 22 attempts, while running backs Healy and Voss combined for 105.
"They're just a big physical team," Rosemeyer said. "They kind of dominated the line of scrimmage a little bit. They were able to run the ball a little bit more than we did. That was a big difference in the game."
Durand graduates a senior class of 12, including Bauer. He accounted for nearly 3,500 total yards in his final season.
"He just makes things happen," Rosemeyer said. "Going into the season there was no thoughts of him being the quarterback. Through just a lot of things that happened we kind of moved him to that spot. He just makes plays. That's what he does."
Durand reached Level 4 for the first time since 2001.
"I don't know if the guys knew that until a couple weeks ago," Rosemeyer said. "That's a great accomplishment."
Colby 28, Durand 24
Colby;0;14;7;7;—;28
Durand;0;8;8;8;—;24
Second Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 11:09.
C: Caden Healy 48 pass from Brent Jeske (Tucker Brost kick), 6:56.
C: Jeske 1 run (Brost kick), :44.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 2 run (Ethan Fedie from Bauer), 8:01.
C: Jeske 25 run (Brost kick), 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
C: Mason Voss 32 run (Brost kick), 11:05.
D: Fedie 16 pass from Bauer (Ethan Hurlburt from Bauer), 3:56.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (45-248): Jeske 22-143, Voss 11-62, Healy 12-43. Durand (43-141): Bauer 30-127, Dawson Hartung 11-16, Cody Wieland 1-2, Ryan Mason 1-(-4)..
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (3-5-0-71): Jeske 3-5-0-71. Durand (8-12-2-135): Bauer 8-11-2-135, Gunnar Hurlburt 0-1-0-0..
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Healy 2-64, Lucas Karl 1-7. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 3-56, Hartung 1-30, Ethan Hurlburg 1-22, Fedie 1-16, Mason 2-11.