SPRING VALLEY — After a slow start, Spring Valley started to figure things out as day faded into night on Friday. But each time the Cardinals made any headway, Durand had an answer.
And Simon Bauer was usually the one to come up with the solution.
The Panthers' senior back found the end zone twice after Spring Valley scoring drives in the second half to keep the Cardinals out of reach, ultimately leading Durand to a 33-14 nonconference victory.
Bauer and a stable of running backs put in the work on offense, and the defense did the rest. The Panthers' front line controlled the trenches and limited a traditionally strong Spring Valley rushing attack to 123 yards.
"Any time you can beat a Spring Valley team, you take it," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "They're well coached, they play hard and have some good athletes. I was pleased with the way we played physical tonight, that's the way we're going to have to play all year."
Bauer rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns, including two key scores in the second half to see out the victory. He pushed through contact and broke several tackles over the course of the night, and even broke off a 79-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
"He's explosive," Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. "He's got good vision and he's tough. You're not going to bring him down with the first guy, you've got to have a lot of bodies get to him. We didn't have that tonight."
Durand led 21-0 early in the third quarter, but the Cardinals came to life. On their second drive of the half, they went 66 yards on nine plays and finally found the end zone on Connor Ducklow's 23-yard pass to Justin Rielly.
But the Panthers needed just four plays to extend their lead again. Bauer darted into the end zone from 19 yards out to put Durand up 27-7 late in the third.
Spring Valley gave its final push early in the fourth quarter. Ducklow scampered into the end zone on a 5-yard rush to cut the deficit to 27-14 with 9:17 left.
Durand recovered the ensuing onside kick, and 11 plays later Bauer hit pay dirt from a yard out to ice the win away.
"He's pretty much a four-year starter, so you know what you're going to get from him," Rosemeyer said of Bauer. "He makes plays. We made some nice holes, and I thought our other running backs ran well too."
Dawson Hartung added 128 yards on 15 carries and a receiving touchdown for Durand, and Eli Whitwam threw for 30 yards and a score. The Panthers ran for 403 yards collectively.
Ducklow was 11 of 21 passing for 168 yards. He also ran for 44 yards. Tyler Bowman was active in the receiving game with six catches for 107 yards.
The Cardinals won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference a year ago, but are working with a relatively inexperienced group this fall. Friday was the program's first loss since 2019. Kapping said they'll learn from playing a tough foe in Week 1.
"I think it'll be a good starting point to assess where we're at," he said. "We have guys who are inexperienced, and I don't want to use that as an excuse, but we were playing tentatively. We just need to turn it loose and play with better effort. The effort improved, but we've still got some things we've got to clean up."
Durand 33, Spring Valley 14
Durand;0;14;13;6;—;33
Spring Valley;0;0;7;7;—;14
Second Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 10 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 4:09.
D: Dawson Hartung 5 pass from Eli Whitwam (Hurlburt kick), 1:14.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 79 run (Hurlburt kick), 7:34.
SV: Justin Rielly 23 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:21.
D: Bauer 19 run (kick failed), 1:48.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Ducklow 5 run (Stasiek kick), 9:17.
D: Bauer 2 run (pass failed), 3:11.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (50-403): Bauer 20-207, Hartung 15-128, Whitwam 7-48, Cody Wieland 3-16, Owen Weisenbeck 2-4. Spring Valley (30-123): Ducklow 10-44, Rielly 5-35, Tristan Neisinger 4-25, Wyatt Goveronski 3-10, Jackson Stein 3-5, Brady Bednarek 5-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (4-5-0-30): Whitwam 4-4-0-30, Bauer 0-1-0-0. Spring Valley: Ducklow 11-21-1-168.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Ethan Hurlburt 2-21, Hartung 2-9. Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman 6-107, Rielly 5-61.