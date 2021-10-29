DURAND — The final score was not indicative of the test Durand football faced in Level 2 of the playoffs Friday night. The Panthers walked off their home turf 38-19 victors, but Boyceville made sure the Division 6 top seed at least sweated out the first half.
The Panthers' do-it-all offensive threat Simon Bauer was his usual self from the get-go, but Boyceville was able to answer through the air. Ira Bialzik and Caden Wold connected for two touchdowns, including one for 88 yards, to keep the Durand lead at 14-12 midway through the second quarter.
From there, the Durand defense clamped down while Bauer and the Panther backs took over. The home squad scored 24 straight points from the end of the second quarter to the middle of the fourth, all on touchdowns involving Bauer, to keep the dream of a state tournament berth alive.
"They made some plays in the passing game that kind of kept them in the game and gave them some momentum," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "We're a ball control team. We were able to run the clock and get some scores, but we just never felt like we were safe there until the end of the game."
Boyceville had its chances to further solidify its ground while the game remained close. The Bulldogs even had a stellar opportunity to take the lead late in the second quarter when a Durand fumble set them up at midfield down just two. The drive was set back immediately by a holding call, and two plays later a Boyceville fumble gave the ball right back to Durand.
The Panthers took advantage by driving into the end zone in four plays, extending their lead to 10 on a Bauer touchdown run and two-point conversion.
"We just couldn't capitalize on those," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "If we could march down and put points on the board and now we're tied or up and get the ball at half, then they're in a position that they haven't been much this year. But that's the game of high school football."
After a quiet third quarter, Durand pulled away with two touchdowns in a 13-second span in the fourth. Bauer put Durand up 30-12 with a 1-yard run and Boyceville fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. On the very first play of the next drive, Bauer tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Hurlburt.
"Right after the kickoff fumble we just gained momentum," Bauer said. "We just knew we had it."
Boyceville added on a final touchdown from Tyler Dormanen with two seconds remaining.
"Durand's a great team, I'm not going to take anything away from them," Roemhild said. "A lot of people didn't give us much of a chance coming in here. Our guys believed. We put ourselves in great opportunities. I think we had Durand nervous a couple times. Some plays just didn't go our way."
By his incredible standards, Bauer's 146 yards rushing is on the quieter side. Even in his first sub-200 yard game in six weeks, he got to the end zone four times on the ground in addition to his TD toss to Hurlburt. He passed for 47 yards.
"We just stuck to the game plan," Bauer said. "We just knew that we had to execute on offense and control the line of scrimmage. We kind of just did that, made holes and ran through them."
Boyceville's season ends at 8-3 and at least a level further than many expected. The Bulldogs upset a high-powered Cumberland team last Friday to get a shot at Durand. The squad graduates a senior class of nine.
Durand is two games away from its first trip to state. Up next is third-seeded Unity, which advanced with a 22-16 win against Grantsburg on Friday.
"It's game-by-game, but we like where we're at," Rosemeyer said. "We're going to come back here next week and hopefully get another good game."
Durand 38, Boyceville 19
Boyceville;0;12;0;7;—;19
Durand;8;14;0;16;—;38
First Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 6:45.
Second Quarter
B: Caden Wold 10 pass from Ira Bialzik (run failed), 11:48.
D: Simon Bauer 57 run (run failed), 11:31.
B: Wold 88 pass from Bialzik (pass failed), 10:27.
D: Bauer 5 run (Bauer run), :48
Fourth Quarter
D: Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 8:42.
D: Gunnar Hurlburt 29 pass from Bauer (Dawson Hartung run), 8:29.
B: Tyler Dormanen 2 run (Bryan Vasquez-Martinez kick), :02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (37-86): Sebastian Nielson 14-69, Nicholas Olson 7-14, Dormanen 5-7, Braden Roemhild 4-6, Bialzik 6-(-10). Durand (38-250): Bauer 24-146, Hartung 8-65, Cody Wieland 2-28, Ryan Mason 1-5, Parker Traun 2-3, Ethan Fedie 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (11-19-1-200): Bialzik 11-19-1-200. Durand (2-5-1-47): Bauer 2-5-1-47.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Wold 4-134, Dormanen 1-18, Nielson 2-15, John Klefstad 1-14, Roemhild 1-9, Olson 1-6, Jacob Granley 1-4. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 1-29, Ethan Hurlburt 1-18.