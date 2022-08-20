La Crosse Central at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North's Jack Kein runs with the ball against La Crosse Central on Friday at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire North football team held a lead in the second half, but ultimately couldn't hold off La Crosse Central in a 19-14 defeat to the RiverHaws on Friday at Carson Park.

The Huskies cashed in on a fumbled kickoff return in the opening seconds of the second half. It only took a few minutes for the Huskies to make the turnover into a touchdown to take a 14-13 lead over the Riverhawks.