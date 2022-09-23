Menomonie at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North's Nick Thompson (9) reacts after the Huskies recovered a fumble against Menomonie on Friday at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

The Eau Claire North football program spent 31 long years trying to knock off Menomonie, to no avail. The Huskies made up for some of those frustrations on Friday night.

North was in control from start to finish in a 20-6 victory over the Mustangs at Carson Park, the Huskies' first win against Menomonie since 1991. It snapped a 29-game win streak Menomonie held in the series, and is the latest milestone in a breakthrough year for the Huskies.