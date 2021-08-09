There were 44 players on the Eau Claire North football team when Andy Jarzynski took over the program four years ago. As he looked at his group warming up behind the school on Monday, he saw 75 set to compete at the varsity level this fall.
There's been a consistent upward trend in numbers since he took over, with the Huskies now getting to the point of doubling in size. More importantly, Jarzynski said he feels he's got the right group of players to continue building a positive culture within the program.
What has been the main driver of added interest? Jarzynski said he could write whole dissertations on the subject, but narrowed it down to work at the lower levels and an added understanding of the buy-in players need to have in order to take the program up a level. It will require a lot of time and effort to get North back on the winning end of things.
"It's a combination of larger classes at the lower level that have stuck with it — not wholesale but at least in larger numbers than in the past," Jarzynski said. "I think it's also having some frank conversations with families and kids this spring about what it's going to take to not just window dress something but to actually make sustainable change. And families have by and large bought into it and the kids have by and large bought into it."
Now all of Husky nation hopes that leads to wins — certainly at least one. North will open the year on a 50-game losing streak, with the program's last victory coming against La Crosse Central on Aug. 22, 2015. Finally ending that drought is at the forefront of the team's minds.
"That's how it's been ever since I've been here, but especially this year and the next couple of years," linebacker Blaze Tody said. "We've just got to make it happen."
North is experiencing an unusually short turnaround from its last season. The Huskies played football in the spring as part of a newly formed alternative fall period, created by the WIAA to accommodate schools who weren't comfortable competing last fall as the pandemic raged. Jarzynski said that's helped the team hit the ground running.
It also kept up momentum for offseason workouts. Jarzynski was pleased with the results of a summer of lifting, which was a focal point in those conversations about buy-in.
"It was an eye-opener for a lot of people," Jarzynski said. "You've got your Hudson and Menomonie, who are averaging 90% attendance. And our best prior to this summer was 39%. Plus we have kids who are playing other sports who aren't lifting. So not only are we losing ground at that point, just literally, but we also regress over the course of the year while the other teams are making gains. I think that's a message that resonated with folks."
Jarzynski referred to the work in the weight room as a down payment. Now they’ll focus on getting the rest of the job done.
"I've noticed the team has improved a lot in speed, strength, all that," offensive lineman Trey Steele said. "Now since we're on the field we can work on positioning."
There were glimmers of potential last season despite the lack of wins. The offense looked at its best in a 28-point performance against Sparta in Week 6. The defense stood tall in the finale, keeping things tight against Eau Claire Memorial before the Abes pulled away for a 20-0 intracity triumph.
There will be some changes, notably under center. North will be working in a new quarterback following the graduation of Kyle Greenlund, with juniors Tyler Everson and Jack Kein both competing for the job. A trio of sophomores are also suiting up at the position.
But a large crop of young players did get playing time last fall, and most have returned despite experiencing the challenge of going toe-to-toe with older foes.
"I think partly it's because they want to be around each other," Jarzynski said. "I think it's partly because they bought in to this idea that there's nothing etched in stone that says North football can't be competitive, can't be in the conversation for the Big Rivers."
North kicks off its season on Thursday, Aug. 19 at La Crosse Central. The Huskies' home opener comes a week later against La Crosse Logan.