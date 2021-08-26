The Eau Claire North football program waited six years for this.
So what harm was an extra hour or two?
With the ball at La Crosse Logan’s 10-yard line and five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Huskies were on the verge of a go-ahead score to break a 14-14 tie and potentially a 51-game losing streak.
Then flashes of lightning illuminated the sky above Carson Park. Teams headed into the locker room and fans fled the stands. The Huskies’ hopes — dreams of a win six years in the making — stayed on that 10-yard line as heavy storms blew through the stadium for more than an hour.
But these Huskies were, as ever, patient. And they eventually got their chance.
When play resumed past 10:30 p.m., Remy Rassbach plunged into the end zone from four yards out to put North ahead by six, and Mekhi Thomas picked off a pass on the Rangers’ ensuing drive to do what no North team has been able to do since 2015.
With a 20-14 win over Logan, the state’s longest active losing streak is over. At long last, the Huskies are finally back in the win column.
It was a celebration which spent six years waiting to erupt.
North’s last win came on Aug. 28, 2015, also against Logan. This year’s senior class was in sixth grade back then. The rest of the team was even younger. They saw firsthand how the losses piled up and got tougher and tougher to swallow, first as spectators and then as players.
Now they’ve taken the cloud that had hung over the program for years and brushed it away, fittingly enduring some of Mother Nature’s clouds to do so. And they did it with a gutsy performance for the history books.
North took a 7-0 lead after Jack Kein scampered 14 yards to the end zone pylon early in the second quarter. The ball slipped loose as he battled Rangers defenders to get across the goal line, but he fell on it to get the touchdown regardless.
The Huskies doubled that lead shortly after. North orchestrated a 13-play drive that went 61 yards down the field, and Kein scored on a 12-yard dash to the end zone.
The Rangers gained some ground back as time ran low in the first half. Eli Reynolds capped a quick 60-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left before halftime, cutting the Huskies’ lead to 14-7 at the break.
Logan tied the game at 14 midway through the third quarter. The Rangers converted a 4th-and-3 just outside the red zone and were later rewarded when Martell Owens pushed through his offensive line for a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Huskies had to wait through the lengthy delay, but Rassbach’s touchdown run and Thomas’ interception made it well worth it. The Huskies held the Rangers at bay on their final drive, and the celebration was on.
North 20, Logan 14
Logan 0 7 7 0 — 14
North 0 14 0 7 — 21
Second Quarter
N: Jack Kein fumble recovery (Ryan Conlin kick), 11:51.
N: Kein 12 run (Conlin kick), 2:27.
L: Eli Reynolds 13 run (Danil Roberts kick), 0:29.
Third Quarter
L: Martell Owens 2 run (Roberts kick), 3:32.
Fourth Quarter
N: Remy Rassbach 4 run (run failed), 4:17.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Logan: Reynolds 19-109, Johnny Leaver 3-14, Sam Veenstra 2-7, Avin Smith 2-5, Martell Owens 1-2, Ryan Bye 1-0, Josh Waite 2-2, Nick Gavrilos 1-(-7). North: Remy Rassbach 23-72, Kein 12-73, Carson Ackerman 1-4, Jackson Koller 1-2, Gavin Koleski 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Logan: Waite 9-17-0-82, Leaver 0-1-1-0. North: Kein 9-12-1-124.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Logan: Veenstra 4-33, Scott Grossbach 3-25, Reynolds 2-24. North: Koleski 4-54, Travian Johnson 2-54, Nolan Coyle 2-11.