Each prep football season brings a smattering of high-stakes showdowns. Conference titles can be won and lost on any given night, with little room for error.
This season features a slate of games that will be as exciting as always. Here are eight matchups that football fans won’t want to miss this fall.
Menomonie at Rice Lake, Aug. 18: An intriguing season opener for both teams, the Mustangs and Warriors go head-to-head in a familiar matchup. This season’s contest comes under different circumstances though. Rice Lake is beginning its first year in the Middle Border Conference, meaning these old Big Rivers opponents will meet in nonconference play. They shared the BRC title last year.
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial, Sept. 2: The annual intracity game is always fun, and this year’s edition comes with the bonus of being each team’s Big Rivers opener. Both the Huskies and Old Abes will be aiming to get off to a winning start in conference play. It’s also new North coach Matt McGinnis’ first experience as a head coach in the rivalry.
Spring Valley at Boyceville, Sept. 2: Dunn-St. Croix Conference hopefuls collide early in the season, but the ramifications of the result could be felt across the whole season. The Cardinals and Bulldogs finished first and second in the league last year, respectively, and are expected to contend again.
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, Sept. 9: One of the state’s oldest rivalries is renewed in early September at Williams Stadium. The Big Rivers foes played a classic last season, with the Mustangs scoring the winning touchdown with seven minutes left in a 21-14 victory.
Augusta at Pepin/Alma, Sept. 16: A victory in last season’s meeting was monumental in the Beavers’ charge to the Dairyland Conference title. Augusta pulled off a nearly miraculous comeback after the Eagles got the ball with 1:09 remaining and a four-point lead in hand. Augusta forced a turnover and scored the winner with 52 seconds left. The rematch this season will be highly anticipated.
Regis at Mondovi, Sept. 30: These two programs have played some high-profile games over the last couple of years, and this fall will be no different. The two preseason favorites in the Cloverbelt square off on the Buffaloes’ home field in late September, with the winner having a leg up on the other in the pursuit of a conference title.
Prairie Farm at McDonell, Oct. 13: Both the Macks and the Panthers qualified for the eight-player playoffs last year, and squared off in the first round. Prairie Farm won that game 46-40. When they meet again late this season, it could have CWC-West title implications.
New Richmond at Hudson, Oct. 14: The Tigers and Raiders are both expected to contend for the Big Rivers title, and they meet in the final week of the regular season. That could lead to huge stakes in their conference finale.