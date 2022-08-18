Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North quarterback Jackson Kein attempts to allude Eau Claire Memorial’s Gavin Gerber in the first quarter on Oct. 15, 2021, at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Each prep football season brings a smattering of high-stakes showdowns. Conference titles can be won and lost on any given night, with little room for error.

This season features a slate of games that will be as exciting as always. Here are eight matchups that football fans won’t want to miss this fall.