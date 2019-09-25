It’s no surprise Eleva-Strum football coach Jacob Lerum runs into some familiar faces from his playing days in the Chippewa Valley. At just 25 years old, he’s not too far removed from his time roaming the field as a student.
This week’s matchup, and his connections across the field, stand out from the rest. On Friday night the former quarterback will face the program he played for, Pepin/Alma, his former head coach, Mike Olson, and a very familiar staff.
“They’re still very good friends of mine, guys I have a lot of respect for, guys where I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Lerum said. “It’s definitely a lot of fun for me, just to kind of go against some of the plays, cause I think he still calls it the same from when I was in.
“I told my kids, ‘I think I could step in the huddle and still run a lot of the plays.”
Coincidentally, the matchup between the teams also comes on the game his alma mater, Pepin, will celebrate its homecoming.
“It’s a surreal feeling to go back where it all started and truly the coolest part is it’s where I fell in love with high school football,” Lerum said.
Lerum’s personal homecoming was inevitable once he took the Eleva-Strum job, vacated when Chad Hanson took the same position at Altoona, this offseason. He took charge of one of Alma/Pepin’s Dairyland foes, assuring a conference meeting between these schools.
Olson said he wasn’t surprised Lerum has risen through the ranks this quickly. He remembers watching Lerum drawing up plays as a seventh grader, foreshadowing his future on the sidelines. It wasn’t exactly a surprising development considering Lerum’s father Dan, now an assistant at Eleva-Strum, used to serve as head coach at Durand.
“He’s always been doing that,” Olson said. “He’s been on the sidelines for football his whole life.”
Lerum made an impact in the community both on and off the field. He was a three-year starter, leading the Eagles to two second-place finishes in the Lakeland South. Olson’s son’s first Pepin/Alma jersey had No. 15 stiched on it, Lerum’s number. Olson has a photo of him wearing it while with the team during Lerum’s senior year.
If the familiarity leads to an advantage, logic says it would work in Lerum’s favor. He has seen Olson and the rest of the staff as coaches more closely than they’ve seen him as a coach, considering his work as an assistant was at Elk Mound and Eleva-Strum. Lerum isn’t banking on any leg up.
“(Olson) mixes it up so well and obviously the success they’ve had in unarguable,” Lerum said.
Lerum said he reminded his team of his background with Pepin/Alma on Monday but hasn’t discussed it since. At the end of the day, every game is about the players, but the coaches’ connection does set up a teaching moment.
“I can think of the memories of where it all started and try to instill that in the kids,” Lerum said. “These people can mean a lot to you and even down the road you’re going to thank them for everything that they do.”
The on-field importance of this game goes beyond the men calling plays. Eleva-Strum and Pepin/Alma are tied in the conference standings at 2-1, just one game back of league-leading Blair-Taylor. The Dairyland as a whole is wide open with more than half the conference separated by a game.
“That’s what I’ve been preaching. This is a key football game,” Lerum said. “All things aside, it just comes down to our guys against there’s. We’ve got to go out and play a good game.”