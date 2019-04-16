Eleva-Strum head football coach Chad Hanson will become the next leader of the Altoona program, he told the media Tuesday.
Hanson led the Cardinals to a 37-31 record during his seven seasons coaching his alma mater. They went 6-4 last season and won a playoff game.
His Eleva-Strum teams were co-champions of the Dairyland Conference twice during his time in charge. He guided them to four playoff appearances in that span, picking up two postseason victories.
He led Greenwood/Granton to a Division 7 state championship in 2011.
Hanson takes over a Rails team that went 1-8 last season.
"It was definitely a difficult decision to make but I am excited and looking forward to leading the Altoona Railroader football program going forward," Hanson said in an email.
Martin Adams coached Altoona last season.