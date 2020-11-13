ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound football team could have folded.
There were ample opportunities for it. It could have happened when the Mounders were being shut out in the fourth quarter. Or when Spooner took a kickoff back for a touchdown after Elk Mound finally broke through to take the lead. If that weren't enough, it could have happened when the Rails had the ball at the 2-yard line in double overtime, a few feet away from walking away with a victory.
But Elk Mound didn't flinch. The Mounders overcame a rollercoaster of emotions to defeat Spooner 20-14 in triple overtime on Friday, with Avery Kaanta's one-yard touchdown run sealing the deal on the final play of the Level 1 playoff matchup.
"It was so rewarding for these kids, who have worked so hard this year," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "They found a way in the fourth quarter and in three overtimes to do this. This is a life lesson, no matter what happens: Football teaches that we are going to have to be resilient. Our kids were, and we're so proud of them right now."
The triumph pushed Elk Mound into Level 2 of the Division 4 postseason. The WIAA has allowed for a two-round playoff format which will produce makeshift regional champions. The Mounders will face St. Croix Falls at home next week in their season finale.
What started as a run of the mill contest Friday turned into a wild ride late. Spooner led 8-0 entering the fourth quarter, but the Mounders scored twice — a Ryan Bohl touchdown pass and a Nate Lew scoring run — to take a 14-8 lead.
The Rails immediately got back on track after falling behind when Isaac Hopke returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score. The extra point attempt failed, and the game went to overtime tied at 14.
"We knew we'd have our chances, we just needed to stay calm," Bohl said. "We could do what we do and score."
It took a while to get there, but that's exactly what the Mounders did. After forcing a four-and-out on Spooner's possession in the third overtime period, Kaanta powered Elk Mound into the end zone to send the home team out as the victor.
"It was crazy," Bohl said. "The atmosphere, even with the shortage of fans, it felt like everyone was here for a regular game. The atmosphere was crazy and everyone on the sidelines was giving 100% every single play. It's just one of those moments you won't forget, that you'll look back on and say 'I played my hardest.'"
Elk Mound needed a few defensive stands to have a chance to win. In the second overtime period, Spooner got the ball to the 2-yard line before facing a fourth down. Spooner's Jackson Bassett rammed the ball up the middle, but was met by a wave of Mounder defenders which held the line and kept him out of the end zone by the slimmest of margins.
"There was a tiny hole, and me and the outside linebacker filled it and stopped him," Nate Lew said. "He almost fell over the top of us, but it was short. It worked perfectly."
Both teams went four-and-out in the first overtime, and Elk Mound's second possession ended when Bohl's pass was picked off at the 5-yard line.
After the Mounders defense forced a turnover on downs to start the third overtime, Kaanta racked up 23 of the 25 required yards to get into the end zone — including the plunge to victory.
"I was relieved, I was excited, I was thankful, I just started screaming," Bohl said. "I didn't even know what to think."
It was a remarkable turnaround from the first half, when the Spooner defense barely budged and its offense strung together long drive after long drive.
The Rails got on the board with a 17-play, 78-yard drive midway through the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Mounders saw a few drives fizzle out through much of the first half.
"Going into the second half, we thought we could open things up a little bit more with the passing game, and our defense made a couple of adjustments to limit stuff outside. We just buckled down," Coach Lew said.
The turn to the passing game was rewarded when Bohl hit Ben Heath with an eight-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth. He finished 14 of 24 passing for 141 yards.
Nate Lew put the Mounders up 14-8 with a two-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.
Kaanta ran the ball 18 times for 47 yards. Nate Lew took it nine times for 36 yards.
The victory pushed Elk Mound to 5-3 this fall. The Mounders are one of the teams on an increasingly shrinking list of squads which have not had a game canceled due to COVID-19 this year.
"I told the kids all week that we've beaten the odds by playing eight games," Coach Lew said. "Some kids in this country didn't get to play any. We gave this community hope, that we can do this and get through it together."
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14 (3 OT)
Spooner;0;8;0;6;0;0;0 - 14
Elk Mound;0;0;0;14;0;0;6 - 20
Second Quarter
S: Brody Jepson 1 run (Brandon Meister run), 6:31.
Fourth Quarter
EM: Ben Heath 8 pass from Ryan Bohl (run failed), 11:02.
EM: Nate Lew 2 run (Heath pass from Bohl), 6:25.
S: Isaac Hopke 82 kick return (kick failed), 6:12.
Third Overtime
EM: Avery Kaanta 1 run.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Spooner (60-207): Jepson 21-61, Brandon Meister 13-70, Jackson Bassett 18-56, Kalvin Field 5-12, Hopke 3-8. Elk Mound (30-84): Kaanta 18-47, Lew 9-36.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spooner (2-4-1-50): Lincoln Sondreal 1-3-1-36, Hopke 1-1-0-14. Elk Mound: Bohl 14-24-2-141.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spooner: Field 2-15. Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 6-67, Kaanta 4-44, Heath 2-11, Carson Steinhorst 1-15.