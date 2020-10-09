BLOOMER — The Cumberland offense hasn't been held in check much this year.
The Beavers' explosive unit was averaging 53 points per game coming into Week 3's matchup against Bloomer, and it flexed its muscles again on Friday.
Cumberland scored all but one of its offensive touchdowns from at least 15 yards out en route to a 42-14 victory over the Blackhawks.
Beavers junior quarterback Maddux Allen threw for three touchdowns, two for distances of more than 30 yards, and Sam Schradle added two rushing scores as Cumberland pulled away from its Heart O' North Conference foe.
"It starts with our offensive line up front," Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. "We've done a good job of protecting and allowing us to keep our quarterback clean for the most part. And we're doing a nice job of getting to the second level."
Twenty-two points in the second quarter allowed the Beavers to ultimately clinch the win after all was even in the first quarter.
Schradle started the second-quarter party with a 15-yard rushing touchdown before Allen hit an open DaShaun Ames over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown pass. About 15 seconds later, Cumberland's Isaac Runstrom scooped up a Bloomer fumble and returned it 45 yards for a score.
When the dust settled, a 6-6 tie was turned into a 28-6 Beavers lead heading into halftime.
"We had some opportunities to stay in that game," Bloomer coach John Post said. "I look at that first half and think it should have been 14-6 if not for the fumble we gave them. You can't do that against a team like that. They're already good, you can't give them more opportunities."
Allen, who finished the game 25 of 30 passing — mostly on shovel passes on wide receiver end-arounds — tallied 321 passing yards. He hit Ryley Otto on an eight-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter to pad the lead.
But Bloomer never quit. The Blackhawks (1-2) assembled a six-play scoring drive late in the third, with Jack Strand dashing into the end zone from 12 yards out to pull within 20 of the lead.
They had a chance to make it a two-score game early in the fourth, but a 12-play drive ended on a turnover on downs deep in Cumberland territory after a 4th-and-16 pass only came up with 12 yards.
"We're a young, inexperienced team, and we know that," Post said. "We're just going to continue to try to execute. We've got to keep the kids focused and positive, because we've played three very tough teams in a row."
Schradle's second rushing touchdown, this one from 44 yards out, finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter. He ended with 119 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Defensively, Cumberland held Bloomer to 269 yards of offense.
"Bloomer's a tough team, and you know what you're going to get out of them," Berghammer said. "I thought our kids did a pretty good job holding the line of scrimmage. That was the one thing we were a little worried about going in: If we could hold the line of scrimmage, I thought we had enough speed in our linebackers that we could float to the edge and take care of things."
Strand threw for 166 yards on 14 completions for Bloomer. Ethan Rothbauer, who scored Bloomer's first touchdown, ran for 52 yards on 14 carries.
Jack Martens led Cumberland with 110 receiving yards on 13 receptions, while Ames hauled in nine passes for 103 yards.
Cumberland (3-0) is set to take on fellow Heart O' North unbeaten Northwestern (3-0) at home next week. The clash will likely go a long way to determine who sits at the top of the league standings at the end of the year.
"I like where we are right now," Berghammer said. "We've just got to stay healthy and keep ourselves in a little bit of bubble to avoid that COVID bug that some other teams have seen. But we've got a good group of seniors and juniors that are coming together, so I like where we are."
Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14
Cumberland;6;22;6;8 - 42
Bloomer;6;0;8;0 - 14
First Quarter
C - Gavin Jarchow 46 pass from Maddux Allen (pass failed), 8:46.
B - Ethan Rothbauer 2 run (run failed), 2:27.
Second Quarter
C - Sam Schradle 15 run (Jack Martens pass from Allen), 10:35.
C - DaShaun Ames 34 pass from Allen (run failed), 4:55.
C - Isaac Runstrom 45 fumble return (Ames pass from Allen), 3:38.
Third Quarter
C - Ryley Otto 8 pass from Allen (pass failed), 7:56.
B - Jack Strand 12 run (Connor Crane run), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
C - Schradle 44 run (Allen run), 5:46.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (21-148): Schradle 12-119, Otto 7-33, Milan Monchilovich 1-1, Allen 1-0, Jarchow 1-(-5). Bloomer (30-103): Rothbauer 14-52, Dalton Cook 8-41, Marcus Harelstad 4-0, Strand 4-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland: Allen 25-30-0-321. Bloomer: Strand 14-23-0-166.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cumberland: Martens 13-110, Ames 9-103, Travis Runberg 1-54, Jarchow 1-46, Otto 1-8. Bloomer: Charlie Herrick 5-102, Rothbauer 7-50, Crane 1-7.