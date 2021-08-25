MONDOVI — Jarod Falkner isn't the first one to walk this path for the Mondovi football program.
The Buffaloes' junior is making the transition from catching passes to throwing them this fall. But it's not an altogether foreign concept to Falkner. After all, he got an up close look at the process two years ago.
Falkner's cousin, Carter Johnson, walked the same path for Mondovi in 2019. Making the switch from wide receiver to quarterback, Johnson helped lead the Buffaloes to the state semifinals in a banner year for the program.
Now Falkner's aiming to keep the pipeline from route runner to signal caller a strong one.
"A few years back, (Johnson and I) were out on the football field a couple of times a week," Falkner said. "He'd throw to me as I ran routes because he knew that me going to receiver would be a good option and he'd get to work as a quarterback."
It worked out back then for the Buffaloes. And those workouts could still be paying off to this day.
Falkner and Johnson walked different paths to the same spot on the varsity team. Johnson had played played plenty at running back and receiver but never as a quarterback, while Falkner was a quarterback by trade while growing up. He only converted to wide receiver when he started playing varsity football.
The move to the flank last year was made to get a talented athlete out on the field despite his primary position being filled, and it certainly paid off. Falkner was a second team All-Cloverbelt Conference receiver as a sophomore.
Now he's back in his natural position.
"Jarod was a seventh-grader when I got the Mondovi job," Buffaloes coach Craig Loscheider said. "He's kind of always been the next big thing. Everybody's known since he was young that he was a talented athlete, whether it was football, basketball, baseball, track. He can do it all."
And it goes beyond the field too. Juniors aren't typically captains at Mondovi, but Falkner's teammates voted for him to be one this fall.
"That means quite a bit to me," Falkner said. "We've put in a lot of unseen hours, and it feels like it's paying off."
The transition back to quarterback hasn't been overly difficult, he said. Having played as a receiver, he's now got a bit more knowledge of the passing game that a typical quarterback wouldn't.
The nuances of the receiver position are now concrete experiences for Falkner, paved by the hours spent on the field working with his brother and Johnson and eventually on Friday nights last fall.
"It helps to play receiver, because as a quarterback you might not fully understand the nuances of route running, ball placement, those types of things," Loscheider said. "At captains' practices in the summer, Jarod was able to align a kid and help them through the stance, and where they should line up with the cornerback and how he needs to stem his release depending on what type of route it was, inside or outside. It's just those kinds of things that your average quarterback doesn't understand as well as he does."
It wasn't an easy thing to learn after a lifetime spent under center. But Falkner's hoping it will prove worthwhile for years to come.
"I learned how much more there is to even something as small as taking a certain step and turning your hips to get that much more open," he said. "I now know how difficult it is to get open and how much easier it is for the receiver, if they get open, to get the ball in the right spot."
In his varsity debut as a quarterback, Falkner was 5 of 12 passing with a touchdown in last week's 72-6 win over Eleva-Strum. He also ran for a score.
Loscheider's offenses typically require a quarterback to be able to make plays with both his legs and arm. Falkner possesses the physical tools to do so. He accounted for just shy of 100 all-purpose yards in Week 1.
"He knows the offense better than anybody we have, just because he's been in it for so long," Loscheider said. "He's everything you want in a quarterback."
Falkner was the first to admit there's room for even more — "I wouldn't say that was my best quarterbacking," he joked about Week 1 — but he's back in the swing of things as the Buffaloes approach what figures to be a gauntlet of a schedule in the Cloverbelt.
"When we need a play," Loscheider said, "we're going to look to him to step up and be a playmaker for us."