FALL CREEK — The Fall Creek record books needed a bit of reworking over the weekend. And after a showing like the Crickets gave on Friday, they may not need another update for a while.
Fall Creek took to the air to set a pair of new program single-game records in a dramatic 34-28 win over Neillsville/Granton. The new marks belong to quarterback Eli Laube and wide receiver Leo Hagberg, who formed a tandem that couldn’t be stopped in the Crickets’ first on-field victory of the season.
Laube threw for 356 yards, a new school record, and three touchdowns on 23 completions. Eight of those went to Hagberg, who hauled in a program-best 171 yards and two scores.
“We were feeling great,” Hagberg said. “Every time coach got the chance to call a play for me, I was like, ‘I like the sound of that, I’ll go make a play.’”
Hagberg did plenty of that. The duo connected on the most pivotal score of the game too. Laube threw a fade to Hagberg in the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter, the finishing touches on a masterful performance for the two. Hagberg leaped over the back of a Warriors defender to pull down the key reception.
“We wanted to give him a chance to make the play, so coach told me to just step back and get it out there to him,” Laube said. “Then he made the play. That’s really all it was.”
While the individual accolades are nice, the bigger picture is even better. The victory, coupled with a forfeit win over Stanley-Boyd the week prior, has the Crickets firmly in the playoff picture as the regular season approaches its conclusion.
At 2-1 in the Cloverbelt Conference, two more wins would guarantee the Crickets a playoff berth. They’ve got four games left on the schedule: Regis this week, followed by matchups with Elk Mound, Durand and Osseo-Fairchild.
Fall Creek made the playoffs in last season’s unusual setup, but prior to that they were out of the postseason since 2017. Now they’re playing meaningful football games as the calendar rolls toward October.
“The emotions are something that I think this group of seniors and everybody younger — this whole team, really — hasn’t really experienced at the varsity level,” coach Tyler Mickelson said. “Last week we were in the fourth quarter on the road in a conference game and knew as long as we won, we were still on the path to the playoffs. They responded.”
And it’s given the team extra energy as it continues its pursuit of a playoff spot.
“It was a big confidence booster,” Laube said. “I think just having that win really brought the team together and should help us moving forward.”
The Crickets throw the ball more than most high school teams and have leaned into that identity this year. Through five games, Laube has already attempted 147 passes, and seven different receivers have at least 50 receiving yards.
Fall Creek’s offensive line play has been a major difference maker. Mickelson said the number of sacks the Crickets have surrendered can be counted on one hand, meaning Laube usually has the time he needs to find a receiver.
“I view our offensive line as one of the best pass blocking lines in the state, and I think the numbers would agree with me,” Mickelson said. “We’ve thrown the ball 150 times and have only been sacked three, maybe four times. They’re a phenomenal group. I think we’ve had a different starting offensive line every single game this week because of injuries and quarantines, but those guys just continue to respond and practice hard.”
The defense came up big in Friday’s win too. With the score knotted up at 28, Bo Vollrath tipped a pass from Neillsville/Granton quarterback Bryce Erickson, and Ryan Whittlinger took care of the rest. He nabbed an interception to give the Crickets the ball in the red zone, and Laube threw the winning touchdown to Hagberg in short order.
“It was definitely a roller coaster. We had our ups and downs throughout the entire game,” Hagberg said. “That fourth quarter was just a whole other level of excitement and fun.”
It’s got the Crickets feeling confident as the postseason inches closer. They welcome Regis, the top-ranked small school in the state, to town on Friday.
“It’s huge, and we saw it right away on Saturday when the kids came in for a workout that morning,” Mickelson said. “There was just a renewed energy. And what’s great is we’re able to go from a win like that to now preparing for the best team in the state. It’s a huge challenge, and it’s all going to come down to how mentally focused you are. These guys are locked in and ready to go for the rest of the year.”