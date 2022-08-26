AUGUSTA — Fall Creek senior quarterback Eli Laube edged closer to the school passing record Friday night at Augusta in the Crickets’ 20-8 victory over the Beavers. He turned in a nine-completion, 16-attempt, 108-yard performance in the win.
Laube said after the game he and his teammates were feeling great and, “we’re feeling ready for next week. Next week is a conference game. That’s a big one.”
Laube threw for two touchdowns, and the Crickets out-gained the Beavers 408-184.
Fall Creek coach Tyler Mickelson called defending Dairyland Conference champion Augusta a “very good and disciplined football team."
"We knew coming in that we had to be very sound in our assignments," he said. "We were good enough to win tonight. We know that Augusta is going to have a great season, but we just have to get things cleaned up.”
Mickelson also noted there were times the team seat didn’t seem to have its timing down for throws and missed a few defensive blocks, and he would like to see greater ball security.
Laube combined with Jacob Wathke on a 25-yard pass in the first quarter to give Fall Creek its first six points just two minutes into the game. A few minutes later, Augusta's Brennan King responded with a 3-yard run for a touchdown for the Beavers. Levi White swooped into the end zone from 2 yards out for the two-point conversion to make it 8–6 in Augusta’s favor with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
A 5-yard pass from Laube to Bo Vollrath netted fall Creek another six points with 1:19 to play in the first quarter. The ensuing two point conversion attempt failed, to return the lead to Fall Creek 12-8.
Ben Kelly ran 50 yards for another Fall Creek touchdown with 8:13 on the clock in the second quarter. Laube’s pass to Hagberg for the two point conversion was good, giving the Crickets a 12-point advantage over the Beavers.
Kelly ran for 180 yards for Fall Creek. Ryan Whittlinger added 93 rushing yards as the Crickets improved to 2-0. Jackson Laxson ran for 78 yards for Augusta.
While the Crickets open their Cloverbelt season next Friday at home against Mondovi, the Beavers step into their Dairyland season at Melrose-Mindoro.
Mickelson said next week’s home contest featuring Mondovi will be a big one.
"It's going to be a great test," he said. "We are playing more physical than we were last year and we just have to maintain it. We have to have a great week of practice.”
Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8
Fall Creek;12;8;0;0;— 20
Augusta;8;0;0;0;— 8
First Quarter
FC: Jacob Wathke 25 pass from Eli Laube (kick failed), 10:04.
A: Brennan King 3 run (Levi White run), 5:54.
FC: Bo Vollrath 5 pass from Laube (pass failed), 1:19.
Second Quarter
FC: Ben Kelly 50 run (Leo Hagberg pass from Laube), 8:13.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (38-300): Kelly 24-180, Ryan Whittlinger 7-93, Laube 3-13, Vollrath 1-12, Gus Pranckus 1-6, Hagberg 1-(-2). Augusta (29-125): Jackson Laxson 12-78, King 8-30, White 7-16, Ben Dickinsen 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek: Laube 9-16-0-108. Augusta: King 10-19-1-59.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Wathke 2-50, Hagberg 3-29, Vollrath 3-24, Kelly 1-5. Augusta: Joe Shong 3-36, White 5-22, Laxson 1-1, Hunter Breaker 1-0.