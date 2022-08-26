Fall Creek at Augusta football

Fall Creek quarterback Eli Laube rolls out of the pocket against Augusta on Friday in Augusta.

 Photo by Branden Nall

AUGUSTA — Fall Creek senior quarterback Eli Laube edged closer to the school passing record Friday night at Augusta in the Crickets’ 20-8 victory over the Beavers. He turned in a nine-completion, 16-attempt, 108-yard performance in the win.

Laube said after the game he and his teammates were feeling great and, “we’re feeling ready for next week. Next week is a conference game. That’s a big one.”