Sometimes, life gets in the way of athletics.
Fall Creek head football coach John Goodman’s father was diagnosed this spring with two brain tumors, one the size of the tennis ball. Goodman, the oldest child, has had the opportunity to travel to Rochester to spend time with him, but said his father’s health began regressing the last few weeks.
The second-year coach said the situation forced him to make a difficult decision – stepping down from his post.
“It honestly became too much for me right now to serve as the head football coach, take care of all the kids, the community and the players,” Goodman said. “I feel that you need to love those kids and I just was spread too thin.”
Fall Creek posted the open position on its website on Monday.
Goodman’s son and the Crickets’ starting quarterback last season, Hayden, will attend Chippewa Falls High School this year. John’s wife, Donna, is the Chi-Hi principal.
The Cardinals need to replace last year’s starting quarterback, now-graduated Nolan Hutzler.
“We just felt it was the best thing for our family to have him at Chippewa Falls,” Goodman said.
With football practices only weeks away, this was obviously a decision Goodman did not take lightly.
“It’s been a horrible decision,” Goodman said. “Telling the kids is hard. I had to do it one other time when I stepped down at Thorp years ago. The hardest conversation to have is telling those young men that you have to leave.
“I’m never very good at that. I usually have tears and it’s always hard because you spend a lot of time.”
Goodman took over the Crickets football program last season, going 4-5 and 3-5 in the Cloverbelt in his lone year at the helm.
“I really want to thank the Fall Creek community and the student-athletes, the parents, the players and the administration,” Goodman said. “They’ve all been great. I wouldn’t have changed this last year for anything.”
Fall Creek athletic director Brad Ceranski said there is no strict timetable for a new hire besides the obvious deadline of the first day of practice, set for Aug. 6. He said the school is open to both external and internal candidates.
“We’ll get some plan in place here sooner than later, without question,” Ceranski said.
Goodman, who is staying with the school as the assistant principal for grades six through 12, only had good things to say about the program for potential candidates interested.
“We have a fantastic superintendent, an awesome principal, athletic director,” he said. “We’ve got a state-of-the-art weight room and we have a $13 million construction referendum that’s going in and we’re going to have the most beautiful weight rooms in the region.
“We’ve got great kids and a great community and I’m glad to be a part of it.”