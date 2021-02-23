It was a fleeting moment. It's entirely possible Joe LaBuda doesn't even remember it.
But Mike Schmidt does. He recalls it quite well, in fact.
Schmidt was in eighth grade and was attending a speed and conditioning workout with the Menomonie football coaches. He had gone to Catholic school and his parents weren't from Menomonie, so he didn't know many of the kids from the public school system he was training with.
"I didn't really have a lot of extensive friends there at the time, but I just went out there and I worked," Schmidt said. "I didn't know if (LaBuda) would ever notice who I was or what I was doing."
That suspicion proved false when the longtime coach meandered over in Schmidt's direction.
"He came up to me and asked me what my last name was," Schmidt said. "I told him, and he said, 'You're doing a heck of a job, and I appreciate how hard you're working.'"
It was a simple gesture from LaBuda's perspective. But to Schmidt, it made a world of difference.
"That gives me goosebumps even now," Schmidt said. "He didn't have to say that. It really shows how simple leadership and coaching can be. It just boils down to that. Kids don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Joe LaBuda exemplified that all the time. That's just one of things that from that day on, I loved football — and it wasn't because of football. It's because I love Joe LaBuda."
It's that kind of effect that kept LaBuda coaching for 32 years at Menononie and helped shape the program into one of the state's best. The legendary coach announced his retirement in an interview with the Leader-Telegram on Monday.
LaBuda showed kids like Schmidt that he cared, and it resulted in a tradition like few others in Wisconsin. Menomonie won five state titles, 22 conference championships and never had a losing season under LaBuda.
Schmidt saw it firsthand. He went on to become an all-state offensive lineman and a state champion at the school before graduating in 2003. He's remained in the sport, currently working as the head coach at Northern State University, a Division II college program.
"It was the honor of my life to play football at Menomonie, and that's because of Coach LaBuda," Schmidt said. "Every kid grew up dreaming of winning state championships, and that's because of him. He allowed us to dream really big, but he also asked us to dig deep and work harder than we ever have in our whole lives. I don't know that that's changed. Everybody that played for him was held to high expectations and accountability, and I think we've carried that with us through all of our lives."
LaBuda's program produced dozens of players who would further their careers at the college level. That group includes quarterback Nate Stanley, who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings last spring. Menomonie's professional contingent could expand in the coming months with Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke. The Badgers senior and former Mustangs star has declared for the upcoming NFL draft.
Several other Mustangs have gone on to play in the Big Ten and in other conferences around the country.
And beyond sending players to college, Menomonie has also produced several football coaches from its alumni group.
Schmidt is one example. Mike Sinz is another. Sinz was a captain on Menomonie's 1999 state championship team, later became an assistant coach at Menomonie and now is the head coach at Eau Claire Memorial.
"He's the main reason that I got into teaching and coaching," Sinz said. "Obviously he's done as well as anybody has in the entire state for 30 years, and it's because he's all about discipline, work ethic, accountability, respect — I could name 50 other terms that come to mind when I think of him. Our pillars here at Memorial, we use that stuff I learned from playing there and coaching there and brought over here."
A passion for the sport in many of LaBuda's former players in part bloomed from the significance of what it meant to be a Menomonie football player.
When it was a Friday night in the fall in Menomonie, there was one place everyone was clamoring to be in town.
"Every Friday night, you knew where people in the city of Menomonie were going to be," Sinz said. "They were going to be at the football game. It was just an expectation. People wanted to be part of the program. They knew what it stood for."
"We were really proud to be Menomonie football players," Schmidt said. "We all loved wearing our jackets and our shirts and our hats around town because we kind of embodied the community. We were the city, we were Menomonie. I think giving the city something to be proud of really meant a lot to all of us."
That didn't change through the years. To this day, Menomonie football remained a mainstay in the city under LaBuda's watch. Generations have come and gone, but that stayed the same.
It was the championship culture that the coach helped forge.
"When you look into what he's done and dig into how successful he was over that long of a period of time, it's hard to believe that anybody can do that, to be honest," Schmidt said. "He expected a lot, and he really made us work hard. But I think the impact that had on our lives was so positive and so beneficial. I'm really proud to have been part of his career, part of his life."