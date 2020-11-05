It started out as a bit of a joke.
With the fate of this fall's football season and in-person schooling in the Chippewa Valley uncertain in the summer, Ben Rooney and his mother, Jennifer, discussed their options. Maybe Ben and his parents should move somewhere where he could have a more normal senior year?
Rooney, a former running back and corner for Regis, said he didn't take it too seriously at first. But as the school year and football season inched closer and an Eau Claire-City County Health Department order cast serious doubt for schools like Regis, he said they started to look at it more earnestly.
The Rooneys eventually set their sights on Montana, the state where Ben's older brother Luke goes to college.
"We saw Montana, and it was a cool place," Rooney said. "We saw that there were not very many COVID cases here, it was not a big hot spot. We were like, 'Yeah, maybe we can look into it.'"
Rooney and his parents officially made the move out West at the end of August, buying a house near the western border of the state. Three months later, Rooney is enjoying success on an undefeated Hamilton High School team that is one win away from playing in Montana's Class A state championship game.
"I just wanted to go somewhere where I'd think I'd have a good opportunity to play and might win a few games," Rooney said. "I nowhere near expected that we'd be having this good of a season, but I'm very thankful for it."
Rooney's personal search for a potential new home began with scouring social media, figuring out the football chain of command in an unfamiliar landscape. He said he originally settled on a Class AA school, the largest division in Montana football, but his mother wanted him to go somewhere with in-person classes. He first got in contact with Hamilton through the team's Facebook page, which he messaged with a request for the head coach's phone number. Less than five minutes later, Rooney was on the phone with Bryce Carver.
"My wife and I just had a baby in April so I was up with the baby," said Carver, a former wideout at the University of Montana. "Normally I don't know if I'd just give out my number but I was pretty tired at the time being up with my daughter. I just gave it out and I didn't really think about it. I got a call two minutes later."
With a spot in mind, the Rooneys quickly packed their bags and took to the road.
"That was Saturday night and I think they were here Sunday night and at school Monday morning," Carver said. "What a crazy thing to get a Facebook message on a Saturday night and you're meeting a family, giving a tour and introducing a new kid to our team Monday morning."
Rooney said his family was originally looking to rent a house, but options were slim due to the Paramount Network show "Yellowstone" filming in the area. They started out in a hotel for a few weeks before being able to purchase a house.
He got a good sign of the group he was joining during his first night in Hamilton when some TV watching in his hotel room was interrupted by a text message from his new quarterback, Tyson Rostad.
"Later that night those guys ended up picking me up," Rooney said. "Right away I could tell they were all good guys. They had a good family, a good culture."
Of course, he was leaving a strong culture and many friends at Regis, too.
"It was something I never could have even imagined or wanted to do," Rooney said of the move. "I just kind of felt like I'm bailing on everybody a little bit."
But Regis coach Bryant Brenner and Rooney’s former teammates were supportive. After all, Brenner said the Regis program wouldn't be where it is now without the Rooneys. Most recently, they were at the forefront of marches this summer in support of playing prep sports amid the pandemic.
"Ben was having a great offseason individually," Brenner said. "He really put a lot of work in and was poised to have a great season. So we were sad that he wasn't going to be with us, but at the same time we wanted to be very supportive because he had an opportunity ... that he felt was best for him. Looking back on it, in hindsight, and hindsight is always 20/20, but in hindsight it turned out to be a pretty good move."
Rooney expressed thankfulness for the backing of his former team. As for his new squad, he found a good spot for his final year of prep football.
Rooney joined a Hamilton team that has enjoyed its fair share of success recently. The Broncs made it to the state championship game in 2017 and 2018 and last year earned a trip to the state semifinals.
He's still at running back on offense – taking on a larger load than he did in a Regis offense known for its use of many backs – and is moving between safety and cornerback on defense. He's run for 810 yards, with 165 of those coming in his most recent action. He also had touchdown last week and snagged an interception late in the top-seeded Broncs 24-6 postseason debut against Sidney.
"I think he really fit in with all of our kids," Carver said. "We didn't really have any animosity about having a new kid and the kids accepted him. Ben did a really good job of just really buying in and being a part of our program."
A win for Rooney's Broncs against Laurel Saturday would mean back-to-back state championship appearances in two different states for the former Rambler. Montana's Class A championship will be played sometime next weekend.
"It means everything to me," Rooney said of still having a shot at a championship. "Obviously we lost last year at Regis in the state championship. That was hard. It's hard losing, watching those seniors, the way they worked and the rest of the team worked and not being able to finish it off with one last win at the end of the season. I'm really grateful, I think I need a redemption shot at that."
Unfortunately for Regis, it appears Rooney made the right call when it comes to maximizing his football opportunities. Hamilton has played nine games already this season, with a chance to play two more if the Broncs make it to the state championship. Entering the year, the Ramblers knew they'd be able to play a max of nine games, including two weeks of playoff action. There would be no chance to go to a second straight state title bout for Regis either, as the WIAA's adjusted calendar eliminated the postseason past the first two rounds.
The abridged Regis season has been cut even shorter amid rising coronavirus case totals both locally and state-wide. Regis announced last week it was halting the remaining fall sports season due to a continued increase in quarantine numbers at the school. The decision ended the campaign of an undefeated Rambler football team after five games.
Chippewa Falls also opted out of the remainder of the fall sports season, and 40 games across the state had to be canceled this week according to WisSports.com. That includes matchups featuring local squads, like Whitehall, Barron, Cumberland, Menomonie, Flambeau, Boyceville, Spring Valley, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Bloomer. Some who were canceled on were able to find new foes. Others weren't as lucky.
As Rooney prepares to continue his quest for a state championship, he's thinking about those back in Wisconsin who aren't as lucky.
"All those guys are still my family back home," Rooney said of his former Regis teammates. "I still talk to them every day. I was hoping they would get to play as much of the season as they could and they would get playoffs and everything. It's a shame that they didn't get that opportunity because I know they worked really hard for it."