Altoona’s dream of returning to the football postseason came to fruition in 2021, ending a four-year stretch spent away from the playoffs. Now that the Rails have hit that milestone, they’re aiming to take the next step in a program rebuild that’s been years in the making.
Altoona went 6-4 last year and competed in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Rails have rostered young teams for the past several years, but that youth has now turned into experienced veterans who know what it takes to win at the varsity level.
“A substantial number of seniors have been playing varsity since they were sophomores,” Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. “This year’s senior class is the first group to be in the program for four years (with the current coaches).”
The Rails are loaded with experience as they begin their second full season playing in the Coulee Conference. Star running back Colin Boyarski is the school’s single-season rushing record holder with 1,594 yards last season. He’s joined in the backfield by experienced backs like Thorin Steele and Jackson Berg.
Quarterback Ben Kuenkel (740 passing yards) is entering his third year as a starter, and he has his top target back in Zavondre Cole (594 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns). Experience returns on the line and across the defense too.
“We return basically all of our skilled player production from 2021,” Hanson said.
While Altoona appears poised to compete with the upper echelon of the Coulee Conference, it won’t be easy. The league features last year’s Division 5 state champion Aquinas. The Blugolds went unbeaten on their way to the gold ball and return with one of the state’s best quarterbacks in Jackson Flottmeyer. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior in addition to tossing 34 touchdowns.
West Salem slides into the conference this fall, joining from the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Panthers were 8-2 last season and figure to be immediate contenders in the Coulee.
Arcadia and Westby both made the playoffs from the Coulee last season. Both have holes to fill at quarterback and in the backfield. Black River Falls, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Viroqua took the bottom three spots in the conference a year ago.