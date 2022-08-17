Brody Allen

Unity’s Brody Allen runs with the football during a Level 1 playoff game against Spring Valley on Nov. 13, 2020, in Spring Valley.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Teams like Hurley, Grantsburg and Unity are perennial football favorites in the Lakeland Conference, and that likely won’t change this season.

Hurley is the defending champion after posting a 7-0 mark in the league last year. The Northstars were 13-1 overall and reached the state quarterfinals in Division 7. They graduated some key pieces, like the conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, but have multiple all-conference players returning.