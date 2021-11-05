Eau Claire North head football coach Andy Jarzynski has resigned from his position, the school announced Friday morning. North athletic director Michael Pernsteiner said a search for a new head coach will begin in the coming weeks.
Jarzynski led the Huskies for four years, posting a 1-34 record in that time. North broke a losing streak that dated back to 2015 this fall with a 20-14 Week 2 win against La Crosse Logan.
Jarzynski released a statement through the school on his decision:
"After twenty-eight years of coaching football, I will be stepping away from North Football. This was an exceptionally difficult decision. North kids are special, and it has been a sincere honor being entrusted to oversee the football program over the past four years.
I am very proud of many of the program’s accomplishments. From doubling the program’s size in four years, the significant reduction in failing grades through staff-led study tables, and the social and emotional supports we’ve been able to provide our student-athletes over the challenging Covid times, the positives are many.
I am most proud of the fact that North Football is a place where students from diverse walks of life can find acceptance and connection to their school."
He was not immediately available for comment Friday.
North hired Jarzynski in 2018 after the longtime coach spent five seasons at Augusta. He helped build up a Beavers program that had won five games combined in the four years prior to his arrival, focusing on upping participation. Augusta won four games in his final season at the helm in 2017, the best season for the Beavers since 2004.
Prior to his time at Augusta, the Eau Claire Memorial graduate was an Old Abe assistant for 18 years under his former head coach, Pat McGinnis, and Paul Kling. He was also an offensive line coach during UW-River Falls' 1998 WIAC championship season under coach John O'Grady.
Jarzynski faced a rebuild when he was hired at North to replace Dave Decker. The Huskies were already two years into a losing streak that ultimately lasted 51 games.
“In conversations with players, I’m really impressed with how little (two winless seasons) plays into their psyche right now. They’re just really excited to get going with this,” Jaryznski said when he was hired. “People are going to tell you you can’t do this, you can’t do that, and they’re basing that off of recent history. ... What I’m telling kids now is that we’re going to focus on controlling things that we can control, things that don’t take talent.”
There were positive developments, among them upping numbers in the program from the 40s when he arrived to the 70s this fall, but that didn't translate into consistent victories in the competitive Big Rivers. North's losing streak was the longest in the state when it was finally snapped.
Jarzynski led the program through an unusual period last school year. Both Eau Claire North and Memorial sat out the fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead opting to compete in a newly formed alternative period in the spring. The Huskies played as an independent, though did see a pair of quite familiar faces in the Old Abes and Superior.
“There have been a lot of moving parts,” Jarzynski said prior to the final week of the alternative season. “It’s been a balancing act that we’ve had to do with all the other coaches and programs to give kids the opportunity to play their traditional sports too. It’s been a heck of a season. It’s only been two months, but it feels like a year. ... But it’s been absolutely worth it. If we would have tried this in the fall, I don’t know if we would have gotten the full seven games in.”
This marks the second football head coaching search in the Eau Claire Area School District this year. Former Eau Claire Memorial head coach Mike Sinz left for Menomonie following the alternative spring season and was replaced by former Superior assistant Rob Scott in May. Thanks to those corresponding moves, this will be the third head coaching change in the Big Rivers in 2021.
This story is developing and will be updated