STANLEY — The ball was about 30 yards away from the end zone, and Jeff Koenig needed to make a choice.
The Stanley-Boyd football coach could have his special teams unit trot out and punt the ball away, or he could give his kicker a shot at a long field goal into the wind.
For most high school coaches, it's not a tough call. You either punt it or try to convert the fourth down with the offense. Kicking from anywhere near midfield wouldn't even be considered.
But that's not the case at Stanley-Boyd these days, and the Orioles have Michael Karlen to thank for it. The junior kicker gives his team options from long distance that most squads can only dream of, and he proved it that night in the season opener against Fall Creek.
The Orioles lined up for a 46-yard field goal against the Crickets. Karlen sized it up, made his strides and knocked it home — the longest field goal in program history.
"We've struggled with our punt game this year, so we've kind of had the philosophy that depending on where we are on the field, we're going to have a better kick by putting it on a tee," Koenig said. "So when we did it, we've seen him make longer kicks in practice so we thought worst-case scenario, it's a touchback. So it's exciting to see him kick that. ... I was really excited for him, and his teammates were too."
For Karlen, it mostly came down to confidence. He felt like he could make it, and he did.
"I was feeling really good that game, and the coaches knew that," Karlen said. "We tried it, I got ahold of the ball and it went in. It felt really good."
Things have been going just as smoothly since. Per WisSports.net, Karlen is tied for the state lead with seven field goals made this season. He's also tied for 15th with 14 extra points.
Karlen made three field goals in Week 1 against Fall Creek, two of which were from 40-plus yards. He added a 27-yarder in Week 2 against Neillsville/Granton, a 38-yarder against Elk Mound in Week 4 and two more from just under 30 yards last week in Durand.
"For us, it's really rare (to have a kicker like Karlen)," Koenig said. "And to have a really good chance at having a touchback on a lot of kickoffs too, it just makes that facet of the game a lot easier for us."
Karlen picked up kicking in fifth grade by pure happenstance — his team had nobody to kick, so he offered to give it a try.
The craft stuck with him ever since.
"Technique-wise I wasn't very good, but I ended up liking it," he said. "I've just progressed from there. I've found people that have helped me with my form and technique and got me to where I am today.
"Back then when you're little, you always want to be the ball-carrier. You never really think about kicking as a much-needed position. But as the years went on, I realized how important it is and how much I wanted to do it."
Karlen works with a kicking coach once per week in the summer and is constantly out at the field working on his form. He's attended several national kicking camps, most recently being invited to the Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in Nashville, Tenn. this summer.
He lined up with some of the top kickers in the nation at the camp, and earned a four-star rating out of five from the invite.
"He was an explosive young athlete with the right tools to play at the next level," a Kohl's evaluation of Karlen said. "With continued natural growth over the upcoming year he will be ready to compete with athletes ranked ahead of him."
Karlen felt the camp went alright from his perspective, but is hungry to improve.
"It was good. I felt like I could have kicked better though," Karlen said. "I performed well, but it could have been better."
The junior's contributions go beyond the kicking game too. He can also line up as a running back and defensive back with no hesitation.
In addition to all the points he's putting on the board with his leg, Karlen leads the team with 248 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In Week 3 against Regis, Karlen was the only Oriole to play every snap.
"That was a hot day, and we don't really know how he was able to do that because everyone was kind of hurting from the heat that day," Koenig said. "He just works hard, and he's a kid that you want other kids hanging around with too because he's just a nice person."
Karlen would like to play college football somewhere, although he doesn't have any plans set yet. He said he's had a few smaller schools express interest so far.
"Playing college ball is definitely something I want to do," Karlen said. "I'm just keeping my interest open right now, and hopefully in the near future I can get interest from some of the bigger schools looking at me."
At the very least, he'll continue to get the opportunity to showcase what his leg can do. His coach knows to enjoy the weapon he's got in the kicking game while it's there.
"As a head coach, you want to score more touchdowns than you do field goals," Koenig said. "But as a play-caller, it becomes a change of mentality from having to get into the end zone to making sure you stay in position to get points on a possession. That's really a luxury."