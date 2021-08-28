A week after being shut out in its season opener, the Eau Claire Memorial football team was finally able to manufacture some offense.
This time, slowing down the opposition proved to be the issue.
La Crosse Central's aerial attack dazzled as the RiverHawks put up 34 points in the first half en route to a 48-21 victory over the Old Abes on Saturday at Carson Park.
"They're just so good and so sound, so well-coached," Memorial coach Rob Scott said. "You have to defend the whole field because they can stretch you vertically and horizontally, and they can make you pay. There were some times were we defended them well today, and others where they made us pay."
RiverHawks quarterback Mason Herlitzke put on a show, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns on 12 completions. When the Old Abes would commit to stopping the mobile signal caller, Central running back Ethan Shepard found plenty of room to work with. He ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a combo that, along with Central's workhorses in the trenches, Memorial couldn't stop enough.
"I think it all starts up front with the offensive line," said Central coach Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls graduate. "Obviously we've got a lot of playmakers, and I don't think a lot of people realize just how important our offensive line is to us and how well they played today."
Defensively, Central forced four turnovers. They cost Memorial momentum and made the deficit too difficult to overcome.
"It's pretty similar to our splash plays on offense, just with the way they create momentum," Olson said of the turnovers. "We really emphasize taking the ball away, and our kids are hungry to get the ball."
Things were tight early until a big second quarter allowed the RiverHawks to pull away. Central led 8-0 following the first quarter after a 1-yard touchdown run by Herlitzke, but put up 26 points in the second period to take a 34-13 lead into halftime.
Herlitzke threw for two scores and Shepard ran into the end zone twice in the quarter.
"Mason's just an outstanding quarterback," Scott said. "He can do it all. ... He can do it with his feet and his arm. He's just a tremendous football player."
But Memorial's offense showed life in the second quarter too. Ryan Thompson capped an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to get the Old Abes on the board midway through the period.
Thompson later threw a 90-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Harvey. He lofted a ball down the sideline, and it batted off the hands of a Central defender and into Harvey's lap. He took it all the way down the field for a score.
A late highlight for the Old Abes: the play of freshman quarterback Brady Johnson. The gunslinger came in for the fourth quarter and went 6 of 10 with 64 yards and a touchdown.
Thompson finished 10 of 17 for 173 yards for Memorial.
"We had two quarterbacks that played pretty well today," Scott said. "We'll look at the film, and there's definitely room for improvement, but it's nice to have two kids step in today and do some really nice things."
But Memorial couldn't overcome its turnovers. The RiverHawks turned three of their four takeaways into touchdowns.
Reese Woerner had 18 carries for 76 yards for Memorial. Harvey finished with three catches for 106 yards, and Jack Redwine hauled in four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Memorial (0-2) begins Big Rivers competition next week when the Old Abes host New Richmond at Carson Park on Friday night.
"I see growth everywhere. Sometimes growth is hard," Scott said. "We saw that today. Our kids are disappointed, and I wouldn't want it any other way when we lose a game. We'll bounce back. We have top-notch character, and our locker room is full of great young men. We're going to learn and pick ourselves up to be ready to go on Friday night against a very good New Richmond team."
La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21
Central;8;26;6;8;—;48
Memorial;0;13;0;8;—;21
First Quarter
L: Mason Herlitzke 1 run (Herlitzke run), 6:20.
Second Quarter
L: Porter Pretasky 8 pass from Herlitzke (pass failed), 10:50.
M: Ryan Thompson 1 run (kick failed), 7:14.
L: Jackson Warren 68 pass from Herlitzke (run failed), 5:55.
L: Ethan Shepard 5 run (Quinn Servais pass from Herlitzke), 3:26.
M: Tyson Harvey 90 pass from Thompson (Ben Frey kick), 2:56.
L: Shepard 2 run (pass failed), 1:02.
Third Quarter
L: Shepard 1 run (kick failed), 6:19.
Fourth Quarter
L: Warren 23 pass from Herlitzke (Mason Elston run), 11:52.
M: Jack Redwine 2 pass from Brady Johnson (Harvey pass from Johnson), 6:19.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Central (33-188): Shepard 13-83, Elston 3-42, Ashton Pfaff 6-24, Warren 4-14, Herlitzke 7-22. Memorial (27-66): Reese Woerner 18-76.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Central: Herlitzke 12-21-0-263. Memorial: Thompson 10-17-3-173, Johnson 6-10-0-64.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Central: Pretasky 5-120, Warren 3-100, Tyler Young 1-20, Cole Lapp 3-12, Servais 2-9. Memorial: Harvey 3-106, Reagan Hub 5-56 Redwine 4-41, Allen 2-10, Albert 1-8, Gavin Gerber 1-3.