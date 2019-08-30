There were tears flowing at Carson Park.
Eau Claire North had come within just over a minute of ending a long-term losing streak.
“There were tears at the end,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said. “That means these kids care.”
Even in a heart-breaking 26-20 loss, the Huskies indicated they are a team to be reckoned with and will get the job done soon.
Julian Erickson’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 1:13 to play capped an 18-play drive that ate up most of the final period and gave La Crosse Logan a come-from-behind 26-20 win Friday night.
But the Huskies didn’t quit. Quarterback Kyle Greenlund moved the team 42 yards to a first down at the Logan 23 with 41 seconds left. But a fourth down pass into the end zone as time expired was tipped in the air and a Husky just missed a diving catch.
“North played their tails off and we saw tears at the end, indicating it meant a lot to them,” said Logan coach Casey Knoble “Everyone on our staff knew that North would come out and play us hard.”
The sad part for the Huskies was that they scored two first quarter touchdowns and led all the way to the final seconds against a team that beat them 49-0 last year.
“We made too many mistakes but the effort was there,” Jarzynski said. “The kids didn’t give up.”
The Huskies played opportunistic ball and controlled play in the first half, taking a 20-12 halftime lead.
But on the final play of the half, Greenlund went down with a knee injury and was helped off the field.
That forced North to go with inexperienced Matthew Johnson in the third period when the Huskies were penalized five times for 58 yards.
That turned the momentum over to Logan and the Rangers cut the lead to 20-18 with four seconds to go in the period on a 2-yard dive by Erickson but a two-point pass try for the conversion was batted down.
Re-enter Greenlund.
“He had hurt his knee but he had mobility and wanted to play,” Jarzynski said. “He almost pulled it out for us.”
Cole Keiser’s interception and return to the Ranger 5 set up Cameron Robertson’s 5-yard burst for the first score and a fumble recovery by Austin Opatz at the Logan 40 led to the second score, a 2-yard run by Sammy Barby to cap an 8-play drive.
Logan got on the board on Erickson’s 1-yard plunge early in the second quarter and cut the margin to 13-12 late in the period when Jackson Fenwick returned a Husky punt 71 yards to pay dirt.
North answered immediately. On the ensuing kickoff, Charlie Wolter took the ball at the 15, burst through tacklers at the 40 and raced the sideline to make it 20-12. It was his second scoring kickoff return in two games.
Logan dominated the second half and wound up with a total yard advantage of 247-191 as workhorse Max Harcey ran 19 times for 95 yards.
“It felt like the Logan team of old,” Knoble said.
Barby led the Huskies with 45 yards rushing while Greenlund passed for 79.
LA CROSSE LOGAN 26, NORTH 20
Logan 0 12 6 8 – 26
North 13 7 0 0 —20
First Quarter
N – Cameron Robertson 5 run (Jake Heath kick), 3:59
N – Sammy Barby 2 run (run failed), 0:07
Second Quarter
L — Julian Erickson 1 run (kick blocked), 8:57
L – Jackson Fenwick 71 punt return (run failed), 2:31
N – Charlie Wolter 85 kickoff return (Heath kick). 1:40
Third Quarter
L – Erickson 2 run (pass failed), 0:04
Fourth Quarter
L — Erickson 1 run (Jake McHugh-Sake from Erickson), 1:13
LCC ECN
First downs 14 10
Net yards 247 191
by rushing (att-yds) 42-155 40-112
by passing 92 79
Passes (comp-att-int) 6-11-2 7-13-0
Punts-average 2-27 4-36
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-58 11-103
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds)— Logan: Max Harcey 19-95, James Nagel 7-57, Adrian Arellano 8-30, Erickson 7- (-30). North: Barby 13-45, Robertson 7-20, Kyle Greenlund 9-18, Wolter 7-13, Dane Zimmerman 2-7. Matt Johnson 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Logan: Erickson 6-11-2, 92 yds. North: Greenlund 7-13-0, 79 yds.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Logan: McHugh-Sake 2-39, Harcey 1-37, Fenwick 1-12, Nagel 1-8. North: Barby 3-31, Johnson 2-35, Col.e Keiser 1-11, Wolter 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds) — North: Luke Podolak 1-6, Keiser 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds) — Logan: Caleb Trussoni 1-5, Harper Jankowski 1-2. North: Anthony Pogodzinski 1-12, Team 1-11.