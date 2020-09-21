The Lakeland Conference has been fluid on the gridiron for a few years.
Teams have come and gone with interest in eight-player football growing in recent years, and the Lakeland has felt the effect as much as any conference in northwest Wisconsin.
Just two years ago, the Lakeland had two 11-player divisions and two 8-player divisions playing home to 25 programs.
This year, following the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's conference realignment plan, the conference has one 11-player division with eight teams. Twelve more programs play in the league's two eight-man divisions.
Ladysmith, Rib Lake/Prentice and Hurley are newcomers to the new-look 11-man division this fall. Elmwood/Plum City, Clear Lake and Turtle Lake have departed for the Dunn-St. Croix.
What exactly will the latest chapter in Lakeland history look like?
Unity won the league handily last season, and is counted among the favorites this fall. The Eagles graduated plenty of talent, but have their top two running backs returning in Adam Weihe and Heath Foeller. The two combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards and 11 scores last year.
But Unity will need to find a new signal-caller following the graduation of dual-threat quarterback Jake Bloom.
Where the defending champions might truly shine is on defense, where they have all-conference honorees returning at each level of the field.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell tied for second in the conference last season to lead local schools in the standings. The Knights have a budding star in two-way player Tate Sauerwein. He was a first team All-Lakeland pick as both a running back and a linebacker last year, and it's not hard to see why. He ran for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, while serving as a difference maker on defense by forcing seven fumbles.
Defense could be the driving force behind Lake Holcombe/Cornell this season too, with three returning starters having earned all-league recognition last time out.
Grantsburg has been perennially tough in the Lakeland, and will be considered a strong contender with tons of experience back. The Pirates have five all-conference selections back on their offense alone.
Hurley, a new addition, went 8-3 playing an independent schedule last year. They figure to make some noise in their debut Lakeland season with two 1,000-plus yard rushers back in Max Blamey (1,160) and Kodey Henning (1,144).
Ladysmith joins the conference after going 2-7 in the Heart O' North last fall. The Lumberjacks believe they can make strides this year thanks to a group of linemen with loads of experience.
"We have high expectations of our team this year," Ladysmith coach Kirk Yudes said. "We have one of the most experienced offensive and defensive lines we have had in quite some time. We are counting on our lines to lead the way for this team due to a lot of sophomores and juniors playing at the skill positions."
Among that group of linemen: Wade Stanger, a first team All-Heart O' North selection on offense and second team on defense last year.
Webster was 4-5 last season, and Flambeau was 1-8.