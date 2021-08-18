There won’t be much familiarity in the Lakeland Conference this fall.
That’s thanks to significant realignment from the league’s former schools and a wave of transition to eight-player football.
Two of last year’s members — Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Flambeau — have switched to the eight-man game this season, leaving the Lakeland’s football league in their rearview mirror.
The moves shift the Lakeland from an eight-team league to one with six members. But there are still plenty of Friday nights set to be filled with gridiron action.
Hurley, Grantsburg and Unity are set to fight for the conference title, according to league coaches. Hurley went 4-0 in league play last season, while Grantsburg and Unity took second and third, respectively.
The Lakeland’s other members, Ladysmith, Rib Lake/Prentice and Webster will look to climb the standings too. They all finished either at or below .500 last fall.
Ladysmith, the only team from the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area remaining in the Lakeland, has significant experience back from last year’s 0-6 unit. Brady Ingersoll finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards and ran for seven scores. Grant Rydlund had 115 receiving yards as part of the aerial attack.
The Lumberjacks will aim to use experience to their advantage this season.
“We are a junior-heavy team with lots of playing time as sophomores,” coach Kirk Yudes said. “We are young as a squad but will be improved from last season. We have a hardworking group of young men that are a joy to coach.”
With the switch to eight-man football, Lake Holcombe and Cornell will end a co-op that began in 2013. They’ll each field their own eight-player team this season.
They’ll play in the Rogue Independent Conference along with Thorp, Almond-Bancroft, Athens and Owen-Withee. It’s a one-year stopgap before Thorp, Athens and Owen-Withee move to the Central Wisconsin East Division in 2022. Cornell and Lake Holcombe will move to the CWC West after this year.
“Our goal is to be competitive and learn all we can about eight-man football,” Cornell coach Craig Braaten said. “The transition from 11 to eight should be a fun experience for our boys along with the opportunity to compete on our own after recently breaking from our co-op with Lake Holcombe.”
Fellow Lakeland defector Flambeau is competing as an independent at the eight-man level.
Thorp makes the move to the Rogue after previously struggling in a tough Marawood Conference at the 11-man level. Coach Keldric “KD” Stokes said the team’s low numbers were pushed to the limit even practicing as an 11-man team. Now they’ll have more time to develop and are expected to be a contender for a conference crown. The Cardinals have three second team All-Marawood picks returning in QB Aiden Rosemeyer, wide receiver Ashton Kroeplin and lineman Caden Lang, and Stokes said he believes Logan Hanson could be the best back in the league.
“Year three is a big year for our program,” Stokes said. “The young men have put in the work and we are excited to see them on the field.”