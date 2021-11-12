SCHOFIELD — Over the course of 12 weeks this season, the Regis football team showed that it would take a special effort to beat them. On Friday, an opponent finally put one together.
Peter Kuchta ran for a 16-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left, and Coleman's defense came up with an interception on the final play of the game to secure a 28-22 upset of the Ramblers in the Division 7 state semifinals at D.C. Everest. It was the only loss the Ramblers took all season, and ended their campaign one win short of a trip to Madison.
"It was a close game. At some point, good teams are going to beat other good teams," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "These guys have got nothing to be ashamed of, they left it all out on the field tonight. ... We just came up a bit short on the scoreboard."
The Cougars advanced to the state finals for the first time in program history thanks to a resilient finish against the state's top-ranked team. With the game tied at 22 with 3:37 left, Coleman moved 64 yards down the field on seven plays for the go-ahead score. Kuchta slipped through the Regis defense and broke free into the secondary for the decisive 16-yard score with 59 seconds remaining.
"Peter Kuchta was not going to be stopped," Coleman coach Jeff Bronson said. "He's a special, special athlete."
Regis had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds. The Ramblers got the ball as far as Coleman's 38-yard line with four seconds left, but the Cougars intercepted a Hail Mary attempt to book their trip to Madison.
It capped a comeback from an early deficit. Regis was in control early and cruised to a 14-0 lead thanks to 3-yard touchdown runs from Zander Rockow and Jack Weisenberger in the first quarter, but the Cougars outscored them 28-8 across the final three quarters.
"They're resilient," Bronson said of his group. "I think it comes down to all the big games they've been in. They've been in state tournaments for baseball, sectionals for basketball, in wrestling they've been there. So our kids, they know how to fight."
Will Bieber and Kuchta both ran for touchdowns in the second quarter to recover from the early deficit and bring the teams into halftime tied at 14. The Cougars took their first lead on a 17-yard touchdown run from Kuchta with 1:28 left in the third quarter, and seemed to be on the verge of putting the Ramblers away when they brought the ball to Regis' 2-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Ramblers defense kept the team's hopes alive, getting a stop on fourth-and-goal to keep it a one-score game. Regis' offense promptly marched 99 yards down the field, scoring on a 39-yard run by Weisenberger and tying the game at 22 when Alex Leis ran for a two-point conversion with 3:46 left.
That set the stage for Coleman's game-winning drive.
"Sometimes you don't end up on the right side of the scoreboard, but you've got to take life lessons from that," Brenner said. "Tonight's one of those nights. Our program hasn't lost a lot of games over the last four, five years. Sometimes a loss can be difficult to deal with, but there's lessons here too."
Rockow ran for 109 yards on 15 carries and added several sacks on defense. Weisenberger's eight runs went for 78 yards. Gus Theisen carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards.
Regis finishes the season 12-1. The Ramblers were seeking a second trip to state in the last three years.
"Their program speaks for itself," Bronson said. "You talk about small-school football, Regis is right there with all the other names — probably first."
Regis will graduate a nine-player senior class. They helped the program win a Cloverbelt Conference title this fall.
"I'm really proud of our kids. Our kids are special," Brenner said. "This group will be remembered, especially our seniors, for providing great leadership. They were a tough team from start to finish, and that's what I'll remember about this group here."
Coleman 28, Regis 22
Regis;14;0;0;8;—;22
Coleman;0;14;8;6;—;28
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 3 run (Rockow run), 6:19.
R: Jack Weisenberger 3 run (kick failed), 0:05.
Second Quarter
C: Will Bieber 18 run (pass failed), 9:12.
C: Peter Kuchta 11 run (Trent Mongin run), 2:59.
Third Quarter
C: Kuchta 17 run (Noah Nosgovitz run), 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
R: Weisenberger 39 run (Alex Leis run), 3:46.
C: Kuchta 16 run (run failed), 0:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (49-308): Rockow 15-109, Gus Theisen 16-89, Weisenberger 8-78, Leis 9-25, Casey Erickson 1-7. Coleman (46-290): Owen Kinziger 20-112, Kuchta 10-75, Mongin 5-37, Nosgovitz 4-33, Bieber 7-33.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Kendon Krogman 1-6-1-15. Coleman: Nosgovitz 4-8-0-74, Bieber 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-15. Coleman: Joseph Olsen 1-33, Bieber 2-32, Tieg Sadowski 1-9.