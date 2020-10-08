The coronavirus pandemic already threw the Menomonie football roster out of whack in the first two weeks of the season.
Now it's messing with the team's schedule, too.
Menomonie's Week 3 game against River Falls was called off after a Wildcat coach tested positive for COVID-19. The School District of River Falls sent a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday explaining the coach had come in contact with athletes on Sept. 29 and last Friday. All individuals that had intermittent or continuous contact with the coach for 15 minutes or longer were contacted directly and must follow Pierce County Health Department protocol. The coach will be excluded from activities and practices until they have been determined to no longer be infectious.
Close contacts will be excluded from school for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the individual, which can have a serious impact on a team.
"We have an entire position group that is currently out," River Falls coach David Crail said. "That position group is not only on my varsity level but it's also my JV level too. I have none of that position group at all for the next two weeks. I am also currently out, as well as my offensive coordinator. ... We're going to be down an entire position group, which effectively makes it impossible to play. Even if that's the case, being able to fix that is not something me or my OC could do because we're not allowed to be at practice either."
Dealing with a last-minute change, Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda was quick to find a replacement. Menomonie will instead travel to Marshfield Friday, with limited time to prepare for the Mustangs’ new opponent.
"We've played them before in the past and they probably haven't changed a whole lot," LaBuda said. "And we don't change a whole lot."
Crail said the Wildcats' Week 4 game against New Richmond has also been postponed. Menomonie and River Falls are working to reschedule, and both schools have an open slot in Week 6. The Mustangs have an open week because Notre Dame de la Baie moved football from the fall to the alternative spring following the completion of the teams' schedules.
Thorp has also made a late change to its schedule this week, athletic director Molly Schraufnagel confirmed to the Leader-Telegram. The Cardinals were originally scheduled to play Athens for a second straight week on Friday, but that game has been scrapped. Thorp will instead host Augusta on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Beavers were originally scheduled to play Blair-Taylor this week, but that game was canceled late last month along with the team's season-opening scrimmage against Whitehall and Week 1 game against Pepin/Alma.
Schedules have been flexible across the state, with cancellations like Augusta’s coming before the season even began. Other teams, like Menomonie, opted to go ahead without key players available. The Mustangs were down a third of their roster for their season-opening game against Hudson.
It's all to be expected while playing during the pandemic.
"You look state-wide at what's going on and no school is immune to it," Crail said. "We were doing really well, we were super fortunate that it hadn't impacted us at a high level over the first two weeks. All it takes is one domino to fall and then this happens. It's frustrating, but we've got to be safe. We've got to take the health and the safety of our players and the people associated with our programs and their families, we've got to make sure that we make that the most important thing."
Many leagues, including the Big Rivers, have planned for potential cancellations by opting to not officially track standings. Thus, if a game is called off, it wouldn't need to be made up at a later point to fairly crown a conference champion.
Regis' Week 3 game is unique because it did not need to be relocated or canceled. The Ramblers are hosting Stanley-Boyd on Saturday at the turf next to the school, marking the first time in Regis and St. Patrick's history a regular season varsity football game has ever been played on school grounds. It's also the first home game of the year for the Ramblers, who are 2-0 after road victories against Elk Mound and Mondovi.
The school's usual home facility, Carson Park, is not available for games this fall due to the pandemic. Athletic director Jon Jarocki was unsure if the team would be able to host games when the season began.
"We kept watching where the situation was with the health department," Jarocki said. "Watching our success with our home games with volleyball helped and watching the first two weeks and learning from other schools, how they handled theirs and how everything went. It's a nice combination of baby steps all the way around."
The facility, typically reserved for practicing when it comes to football, is not usually set up to accomodate large crowds. Of course, the attendance will be limited – each player is allowed two tickets for family – but Jarocki said the school is adding some bleacher seating for the contest. Fans are also allowed to bring lawn chairs.