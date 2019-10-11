Eau Claire Memorial struck for two long touchdown passes in the final quarter.
But it came too late as the game was decided earlier.
Hudson took command of the line of scrimmage from the start and went on to a 21-13 win over the Old Abes at cold and windy Carson Park Friday night.
“Hudson is really good up front and that was the key to the game,” Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. “They are the best team up front that we’ve played all year.”
The Raiders, who overcame five lost fumbles, ran the ball 54 times for 236 yards with Hunter Danielson serving as the workhorse, carrying 30 times for 132 yards.
And they limited Memorial to 109 yards on the ground, 72 on 13 tries by Loyal Crawford, who left the game with an injury and did not play in the second half.
The win vaults the Raiders (4-4) into the playoffs with a 4-2 record with one game left while Memorial (5-3) was left 3-3 and has to go to Menomonie next week.
“We’ve really improved,” Hudson coach Adam Kowles said. “Our defense did a great job making them a one-dimentional team.”
Hudson took the opening kickoff and scored on a 47-yard pass from Jake Miller to Tyler Stubbendick and continued to control play throughout the first half but Memorial hung tough and was down just one score going into the third period.
But interceptions by Jack Erickson and Adam Tronrud to open the second led to two Raider touchdowns and a commanding 21-0 lead.
Danielson ran 15 yards for the first score and Miller cashed in from the 5 for the second on the first two times Hudson had the ball in the third period.
“You always hone in on what you do best,” Kowles said of his ground attack.
In the final period, Abe quarterback Bryson Johnson found Will Hesse across the middle and the Abe receiver made some nice moves to take it all the way on a 51-yard play.
When Hudson fumbled the ball away at the Abe 35 midway in the period, Johnson found Calvin Tanner all alone in the secondary and Tanner outraced a defender to the end zone on a 65 yard play.
Memorial gave itself a chance to even the score when the onside kickoff was recovered at the Hudson 48. But after getting a first down at the 34, Johnson’s pass was picked off by Torrin Phillips.
Memorial forced a punt and got the ball back at its 29 with 1:11 to play but after two short completions, Johnson’s fourth down pass fell incomplete and Hudson took a knee as the game ended.
“I liked the offensive flashes we showed,” Sinz said. “I was proud of the kids, they never quit.”
HUDSON 21, MEMORIAL 13
Hudson 7 0 14 0 – 21
Memorial 0 0 0 13 — 13
First Quarter
H: Tyler Stubbendick 47 pass from Jake Miller (Dan Zeuli kick), 10:04
Third Quarter
H: Hunter Danielson 15 run (Zeuli kick), 9:03
H: Miller 5 run (Zeuli kick), 2:28
Fourth Quarter
M: Will Hesse 51 pass from Bryson Johnson (Tyler Kent kick), 11:23
M: Calvin Tanner 65 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 5:15
Hud ECM
First downs 20 9
Net yards 335 314
by rushing (att-yds) 54-236 26-109
by passing 99 205
Passes (comp-att-int) 4-10-0 12-30-3
Punts-average 2-26 4-35
Fumbles-lost 5-5 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-59 6-55
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Hud: Danielson 30-132, Miller 16-69, Matteo Bonnin 9-37, Stubbendick 1-5, Sage Lewis 1-(-6). ECM: Loyal Crawford 13-72, Johnson 11-38, Ethan Van Grunsven 1-4, Reese Woerner 2-0, Tanner 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Hud: Miller 4-10-0, 99 yds. ECM: Johnson 11-29-3, 190 yds., Jack Piper 1-1–0, 15 yds
RECEIVING: Hud: Stubbendick 1-47, Andrew Ross 1-24, Danielson 1-13, Bonnin 1-15. ECM: Hesse 4-80, Duncan McKinley 3-30, Tanner 1-65, Devin Butler 2-14, Jack Piper 1-19, Easton Tok 1-(-3).
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): Hud: Adam Tronrud 1-23. Torin Phillips 1-25, Kade Sundeen 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds): Hud: Holden Luedtkens 1-3, Phillips 1-7, Sundeen 1-4. ECM: Grant Gerber 2-19, Mitch Voller 1-6.