The Rice Lake football team trudged off the field at Williams Stadium on October 1 a bit shell-shocked.
In a high-profile, potentially championship-deciding matchup with Menomonie, the Warriors fell in surprising fashion. The game pitted together the top two teams in the Big Rivers, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect it: The Mustangs cruised to a convincing 35-0 victory.
It was a humbling defeat for Rice Lake. But while it was tough to swallow at the time, it served as a catalyst that carried the Warriors all the way to Friday’s Division 3 state championship game.
“(Menomonie) did a great job of giving us a roadmap of what we needed to improve on after,” Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
Following their new blueprint, the Warriors have rattled off six consecutive wins since that defeat to Menomonie. They take on Pewaukee for the Division 3 title at 10 a.m. on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.
It started with finding a way to control the line of scrimmage. The Mustangs dominated the trenches in the 35-0 victory, leaving them in complete control on both sides of the ball. Rice Lake finished with just 99 yards of total offense.
The Warriors rushed 25 times, but only took those carries for 56 yards — an average of just over two yards per carry.
When the Warriors tried to pass, things didn’t go much better. Menomonie sacked quarterback Cole Fenske four times, further flexing its might in the trenches.
“They beat us on the line of scrimmage,” Hill said that night. “They were better up front than we were.”
Since then, Rice Lake has been the one in control. The offensive and defensive lines have stepped up and helped the Warriors establish their game plan as they see fit. It led to the Warriors earning a share of the Big Rivers title and their long playoff run.
The offensive line in particular has switched gears.
“We’re pretty proud of the strides that those guys have made,” Hill said. “They keep getting more aggressive, they’re getting better with their stances and first steps and assignments.”
They’ll be tasked with facing a tough Pewaukee defensive front on Friday. The Pirates have dominated on their road to Madison, posting three shutouts along the way.
“Their love of the game and just the fun that they have playing with each other, I think makes it a difficult unit to go up against, week in and week out,” Pewaukee coach Justin Friske said.
On the flip side, Menomonie ran for 310 yards in its win over the Warriors. Since then, Rice Lake has held five of its last six foes to fewer than 200 yards on the ground.
That’s a trend the Warriors’ 2017 state championship team followed. Rice Lake held New Berlin Eisenhower to 76 yards rushing in a dominant showing in the Division 3 title game that season. The Warriors bottled up several playoff opponents along the way too.
The defeat to Menomonie is now a month and a half in the rearview mirror. But its lessons are still paying off today. The Warriors hope that continues for one more afternoon.
“We’ve been working hard for this all year-round,” Fenske said after the Warriors’ Level 4 win over Menasha.