No. 1 Menomonie (5-1) at No. 4 Marshfield (0-5)
What: Division 1 playoffs, Level 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Marshfield.
Series history: These teams played earlier this year, a 32-0 win for the Mustangs. That was the first meeting between the teams since a playoff battle in 2013.
Menomonie: The Mustangs asked to play up, moving from the D3 playoffs last year to D1 this year, but are still the favorite in their foursome. They have to travel due to UW-Stout attendance restrictions. Menomonie has won five straight since falling to Hudson in the season opener with a depleted roster. The team earned a second win against New Richmond this season last week, a 37-21 triumph. QB Ryan Kahl threw for 177 yards and two TDs the last time these teams played, while Will Ockler (81 yards) and DeVauntaye Parker (60 yards) drove the rushing game as usual. The Mustang defense has earned two shutouts and has held teams under 13 in every game but their last. Coach Joe LaBuda: "When we played them it was their first game and our third and they were missing some guys. We expect a much tougher game. Their defense is playing very well."
Marshfield: The Tigers have taken a step back after a 6-4 season last year. They are still looking for their first win, but have lost twice by two points or less in games against Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 23 and Hortonville last week. Logan Durham leads the running game with 217 yards, but Jeffrey Marsh has a team-leading two rushing TDs. QB Will Fetting has thrown for 293 yards but is without a TD pass. His top targets are Wyatt LeMoine (20 catches, 159 yards) and Simon Slade (10 catches, 132 yards). The offense has combined for just three scores so far this year, with the defense scoring one on an interception in addition to a safety.
No. 4 Altoona (0-4) at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville (3-4)
What: Division 3 playoffs, Level 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Baldwin-Woodville.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these teams since 2012, a 53-15 Baldwin-Woodville victory.
Altoona: The Rails last played Oct. 23, the team's closest contest of the season. Zavondre Cole averaged 5.9 yards per carry and totaled 41 in addition to 35 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 25-7 loss to Viroqua. Colin Boyarski ran for 51 yards in the contest for a young Altoona squad looking to build experience. The Rails have played two other foes from the Middle Border this year, falling 47-6 to Osceola and 49-6 to Prescott. Coach Chad Hanson: "This is an opportunity for us. No matter how crazy the playoffs are this year, it is still a playoff game. The atmosphere is different for a playoff game. My kids will get to see on Friday night what it's like to be out there against another team that has seniors that are potentially playing their last football game ever."
Baldwin-Woodville: The Blackhawks are looking to rebound after dropping three straight, most recently a 34-12 contest against Osceola. They started the season 3-1 with wins against Prescott, Amery and Somerset while riding a strong passing game that has used both Wyatt Larson and Masen Werner under center. Isaiah Randall, Keegan Ofstie and Ty Margelofsky are all rushing threats, while Tanner Holldorf, Margelofsky and Ofstie lead the passing corps. Baldwin-Woodville made it to Level 2 of the playoffs last year, beating Black River Falls before falling to Wrightstown.
— Jack Goods