Blair-Taylor (4-5) at Regis (9-0)
What: Division 7 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these schools since 2010, a 23-21 Blair-Taylor victory in Level 3.
Regis: The Ramblers enter the postseason as a heavy favorite and the top-ranked small school by the Associated Press. They sealed an undefeated regular season thanks to Neillsville/Granton’s forfeit in Week 9. Regis was tested down the stretch by playing conference contenders Durand, Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd in a four-week span but survived unscathed. The program is aiming for its first state title since 2016. Regis has built a reputation on stellar rushing and defense and this year is no exception. Zander Rockow, Gus Theisen, Jack Weisenberger and Alex Leis are the most used players in a talented backfield. Rockow, a Division I talent with 663 rushing yards, also leads the team in receiving yardage with 272. The defense boasts three shutouts, with Casey Erickson leading the group with 85 tackles. As a unit, they’ve forced 11 interceptions. Coach Bryant Brenner: “They’re a school and a community that has a lot of pride in what they do in their sports. Their kids are going to play really hard. I think they’ve kind of had a season that’s been up and down. They’re a team that we have a lot of respect for, have ran into in the past, and are excited to take on.”
Blair-Taylor: The Wildcats went 3-4 in the Dairyland this fall a year after winning the league as part of an undefeated season. Blair-Taylor started off 3-1 but lost four straight before snapping the drought in Week 9 with a 46-8 win against Cochrane-Fountain City. The team’s other triumphs came against Elmwood/Plum City, Eleva-Strum and Independence/Gilmanton. Blair-Taylor has a balanced offense led by quarterback Cain Fremstad. He’s passed for 977 yards and run for an additional 334 with 18 total TDs. Evan Nehring is his favorite target with 351 receiving yards, but Colton Lejcher and Gabe Armitage are also both over 200. Meanwhile, Jackson Shramek is the leading rusher with 740 yards and four TDs. Lejcher and Fremstad each have three interceptions, while Armitage and Bryan Rogstad have surpassed 70 tackles.
Monona Grove (6-3) at Menomonie (8-1)
What: Division 2 playoffs, 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the schools since 2004, a 21-17 playoff victory for Monona Grove.
Menomonie: The Mustangs secured a share of the Big Rivers title with a 42-14 win against Superior in Week 9. They tied Rice Lake for the honor with the result. Menomonie is riding a five-game winning streak, its only defeat coming against Hudson while the Mustangs were dealing with their fair share of injuries. Wins over New Richmond and Rice Lake down the stretch solidified the team as a playoff threat. A number of backs have gotten serious playing time, including Brooks Brewer, Steele Schaefer, Parker Schultz, Nick Haviland and Jack Drout. Noah Feddersen, Lucas Smith, Isiah Burt and Schultz all have 100 receiving yards on the year while working with QB Reed Styer. The defense earned three shutouts in four weeks against Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Rice Lake. Coach Mike Sinz: “They’re extremely athletic. They have playmakers on the perimeter and defensively, their guys in the secondary are excellent tacklers. It’s kind of nice to play somebody different that we haven’t played in a long time.”
Monona Grove: The Silver Eagles took fourth in the Badger Small Conference, going 4-3 in league play. They’ve lost two of the last three after starting the season 5-1. Monona Grove has victories against West Bend East, Madison La Follette, Reedsburg, Stoughton, Sauk Prairie and Portage. Kody Cummings took over quarterback duties midway through the year, passing for 443 yards and rushing for 213 with five total TDs in six games. Five receivers are in triple digits and three have more than 200 yards on the year, led by Ty Hoier with 552. Three rushers have surpassed 200 yards, led by Fabian Jackson with 339. Tyler Dahlbauer leads the team with 67 total tackles and is tied with Eddie Rivera with two interceptions.
Chippewa Falls (7-2) at Stevens Point (7-3)
What: Division 1 playoffs, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stevens Point.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the schools since 2006, when Stevens Point won 20-14 in Level 3.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals are riding a three-game winning streak into the postseason, most recently besting Hudson 20-14 after previously defeating Eau Claire Memorial and Superior. They also have wins against Holmen, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire North and New Richmond. The Chi-Hi defense has been strong and consistent, holding opponents at or under 14 points in all but one outing. The outlier was still low scoring, a 21-14 defeat against rival Menomonie. Brayden Warwick has passed for 659 yards and four TDs, most frequently turning to Judah Dunham (274 yards), Mason Howard (143) and Mason Monarski (137). Karson Bowe hit the 500-yard mark on the year last week to lead rushers. Collin Beaudette, Owen Krista and Dunham are also used often out of the backfield. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Their quarterback is without a doubt the best thrower that we’ve seen all year. That kind of passing attack we haven’t seen, so it is definitely a concern. They’re a huge school, they’ve got dang good athletes. They’re just overall a very good, physical football team.”
Stevens Point: The Panthers finished in a tie atop the VFA with Wausau West at 6-1 in conference play. They accumulated most of their wins in a five-game streak starting in Week 2 but ended the season on a 2-2 run with a forfeit victory included. A 29-6 win against Marshfield concluded the regular season campaign. Stevens Point is dangerous through the air, with quarterback Riley Warzynski at 1,763 yards and 21 TDs on the year. He feeds Quinton Martin and Peyton Pumper, who have 511 and 406 receiving yards, respectively. Jaybreal Palbrach is the team’s leading rusher with 521 yards. Tommy Drohner has five interceptions.
Altoona (6-3) at Osceola (8-1)
What: Division 4 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Osceola.
Series history: Osceola defeated Altoona last year in Week 2 47-6.
Altoona: The Railroaders secured a playoff spot in Week 9 after failing to the prior two weeks with a 39-27 victory against Black River Falls. This is their first postseason appearance since 2016. Altoona earned six wins for the first time since at least 2001, also defeating Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Baldwin-Woodville, Viroqua, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in addition to Black River Falls. The offense largely revolves around Colin Boyarski, who has reached triple digits in rushing yardage in seven games this year and surpassed 200 twice. He has 1,462 yards on the year and 19 TDs in addition to leading the team in tackles. Ben Kuenkel has passed for 725 yards and run for 260, with Zavondre Cole serving as his main option outside. Cole leads the team with 283 receiving yards and is the second leading rusher. Marsten Salsbury has gone for big plays with 251 receiving yards on nine catches and has two interceptions. Coach Chad Hanson: “They are a program that we are striving to become. They are consistently in the playoffs and playing high level football all the time. They’re sound on offense, sound on defense, sound on special teams.”
Osceola: The Chieftains have won three straight after suffering their only defeat of the season to state-ranked Ellsworth. They’re no stranger to putting up a crooked number, besting Hayward 46-8, Amery 47-0 and Black River Falls 66-27. Locally, Osceola defeated Mondovi 28-6 and Baldwin-Woodville 39-14. A 6-1 record slotted the Chieftains in second in the Middle Border, behind Ellsworth. QB Charlie Tronrud is a threat with both his legs and arm, running an offense that looks similar to Altoona’s. The Chieftains have talent and depth across their team, which Hanson said will provide a major test for his Rails.
EC North (1-8) at Superior (1-8)
What: Week 10 matchup, allowed by the WIAA after North had to forfeit its previous matchup with Superior this season due to COVID-19 issues within the program, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Series history: Superior won last spring 38-20 for a 10th straight and leads in games since 1974 35-15. The Spartans were awarded a 2-0 forfeit victory against North earlier this season.
North: The Huskies held early 7-0 and 14-7 leads last week but couldn’t hold on for their first win against rival Eau Claire Memorial in years. The Abes ended on a 21-0 run to win 28-14. North stuck nearly entirely to the ground in the contest, with Remy Rassbach rushing for 110 yards and quarterback Jack Kein for 43. Rassbach is up to 410 yards on the year, while Kein has 317 in addition to 267 through the air. TJ Johnson is the team’s top receiver with 73 yards. Lineman Trey Steele will play his final high school game before moving on to the Division II ranks with Minnesota Duluth. North’s win came in Week 2 against La Crosse Logan. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “We were hoping to get a couple things out of this game. One, we wanted to give the seniors an opportunity to make up one of the games they had lost from our quarantine time. And two, it gives us a chance to get that extra week of practice that we ended up also losing during quarantine. We’re hoping to be able to give those kids some additional reps. We brought a few of the freshmen up as well to get them used to what a varsity practice week looks like and what a varsity game experience is like.”
Superior: The Spartans are still looking for their first on-field victory, getting their only triumph from the North forfeit. They most recently fell 42-14 to Menomonie for a third straight double-digit defeat. Superior’s closest game of the season came against Eau Claire Memorial, a 12-9 loss. The defense has allowed 40 or more points four times, maxing out with 50 against Ellsworth in the season opener. Quarterback Carson Gotelaere has thrown for 486 yards in addition to being the team’s leading rusher with 398 yards. Jordan Goldfine is right behind him in the rushing department with 396. Alex Velleux and Kell Piggott both have surpassed 100 receiving yards.
