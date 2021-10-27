Glenwood City (6-4) at Regis (10-0)
What: Division 7 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the teams' first meeting since 2005, a 28-14 win for Regis.
Regis: The Ramblers continued their undefeated season with a 43-14 win against Blair-Taylor in Level 1. Regis scored the first 43 points of the game, all in the first half. Zander Rockow notched three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a pass from Kendon Krogman. The program is ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools by the Associated Press and are the heavy favorite in the D7 field. Out of the backfield, Regis, champions of the Cloverbelt, has been able to rely on Jack Weisenberger, Gus Theisen and Alex Leis consistently in addition to Rockow. Combined, the four backs have accounted for 1,984 yards. Rockow is also the top receiver. Josh Brickner and Ian Andrews each have three interceptions on the year, while Casey Erickson has 85 tackles. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We expect to have to bring our best effort. They are a team that plays physical and they're very athletic and quick. They want to run the football. Their offense presents some challenges. You've got to play with some dicipline, you've got to play with great pad level."
Glenwood City: The Hilltoppers advanced to Level 2 with a 9-0 win against Turtle Lake. Bryce Wickman scored the game-winning touchdown with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, while Marcus DeSmith added on an insurance field goal in the fourth. The shutout was Glenwood City's second straight, having blanked Colfax 55-0 in Week 9. The Hilltoppers finished third in the Dunn-St. Croix at 4-3, defeating Turtle Lake, Clear Lake, Cadott and Colfax in the regular season in addition to a nonconference victory against Barron. Wickman runs the offense under center, working with top rusher Max Janson and top receiver Brady McCarthy. Against Spring Valley, the Hilltoppers' most comparable opponent to Regis, Wickman passed for 113 yards and Janson ran for 84.
Chippewa Falls (8-2) at Kimberly (10-0)
What: Division 1 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Kimberly.
Series history: These teams last met in Level 1 of the playoffs in 2018, a 41-7 Kimberly victory.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals advanced out of Level 1 in dramatic fashion, upsetting Stevens Point 22-21 in overtime. After the Panthers opened the scoring in the extra frame, Chi-Hi anwered with a touchdown on a pass from Brayden Warwick to Karson Bowe and decided to go for a two-point conversion and the victory. Bowe sealed it with another run. Gavin Goodman had a late interception in regulation deep in the Chippewa half of the field to force OT. Chippewa Falls has won four straight, with its only losses this season coming to Big Rivers co-champions Menomonie and Rice Lake. Warwick has thrown for 810 yards on the year and Bowe has run for 583. Judah Dunham is the top receiver with 346 yards. The defense has held foes to single-digits five times. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "For the past 10 years, they've been one of the top teams in the state. They're just loaded. They're a very, very talented team."
Kimberly: The top-seeded Papermakers rolled in Level 1 of the playoffs, defeating D.C. Everest 40-0. That marked their third shutout of the season and sixth straight double-digit victory. Kimberly was the undefeated champion of the Fox Valley Association. The squad has scored at least 40 points five times, maxing out at 56 against Kaukauna in Week 9. Quarterback Caden Pendleton has thrown for 1,490 yards and 13 TDs in nine games, while leading rusher Colin Obermann has 1,127 ground yards and 14 TDs in 10 games. Almost all the passing yardage goes to Owen Pawlikowski and Cam Wnek, who have 700 and 644 receiving yards, respectively. The defense has forced 12 interceptions, while Ethan Doucette has recorded a team-leading 42 tackles and 10 for loss.
DeForest (9-1) at Menomonie (9-1)
What: Division 2 playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie hasn't played DeForest since at least 2000, but coach Mike Sinz and some assistants saw the Norskies last spring while leading Eau Claire Memorial.
Menomonie: The Mustangs scored the final three touchdowns of the night on Friday to best Monona Grove 33-6 in Level 1, Sinz's first postseason victory at Menomonie. Nick Haviland rushed for 71 yards with two TDs and Parker Schultz was just a yard behind him in the victory, Menomonie's sixth straight. The Mustangs' only loss of the year came against Hudson in Week 4. Schultz and Haviland are joined in the backfield by Brooks Brewer and Steele Schaefer, making up a difficult committee to deal with. Reed Styer has passed for 808 yards on the season. The defense has shut out three foes this season, Eau Claire North, Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial. Coach Mike Sinz: "DeForest is an unbelievable team. This has got to be the best team that we've played in a number of years, I'd say maybe since 2016 against Brookfield East. They're ranked No. 2 in the state and they are solid at every position. They have depth at every position. We have to play our A-game to have a chance to win."
DeForest: The Norskies finished second in the Badger Large, suffering their only loss to mighty Waunakee. That matchup was the only time the team has been held under 30 points in a game. The Norskies have scored in the 50s twice and the 40s five times, maxing out with 58 against Beaver Dam. The offense remained mighty dangerous last week in DeForest's 35-14 win against New Richmond of the Big Rivers in Level 1. Cale Drinka rushed for three TDs and 207 yards against the Tigers, putting his season total to 1,206, while Mason Keyes passed for 239 and two TDs. Keyes has 1,627 yards on the year with 30 TDs to zero interceptions. Six receivers are in triple digits, led by Brody Hartig with 407. Kase Reirson has 42 tackles.
— Jack Goods