For now, Jack Martens is a star wide receiver for Cumberland’s football team. But perhaps in a year and change he’ll be walking on an Ivy League campus.
Martens, a WFCA all-state selection as a junior, picked up his first Division I offer from Columbia University last week. That wasn’t his first interaction with the Ivy League either, as he was extended an invite to Harvard University’s summer Crimson Football Camp in April before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out camps across the country.
“Academics has always been just as important as athletics for me,” Martens said.
Thus far, he’s succeeded on both fronts. On the field, Martens is coming off a season where he led the state with 94 receptions and finished third in Wisconsin with 1,190 receiving yards. That’s before mentioning his success on the basketball court, where he was named the Heart O’North player of the year after averaging 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.
In the classroom, Martens said he carries a 4.0 GPA.
“Our basketball team this past year was able to accumulate a 3.67 GPA on varsity, and Jack was certainly a member of that,” said Corey Berghammer, Cumberland’s football and boys basketball head coach. “You can be the greatest athlete in the world, but if we don’t have that other piece it doesn’t generally always work out for you. To be able to combine that academics with his athletic skills certainly opens a lot of doors for him.”
Now preparing for his final prep year, Martens is a major reason the Beavers should be contenders for a Heart O’North title on the gridiron this fall.
“My biggest goal is to win some championships, win a conference championship and make a run at state,” Martens said. “We have pretty high expectations for ourselves. I know all my teammates have been working hard. We’ve got a group chat and we sent each other workouts, stayed active with each other.”
Watch Martens’ highlight reel and you’ll understand how the Beavers managed to get the ball to him so often. In addition to his usual duties as a wide receiver outside, Cumberland was able to work him into plays out of the backfield. He often corralled a shovel pass while cutting across the pocket, a role Berghammer said was possible thanks to Martens bulking up the previous summer.
“Giving him the ball in the backfield gives us a little bit of an advantage,” Berghammer said. “Now they have to decide what they want to do.”
He accounted for over 200 yards receiving twice, including a season-best 226 yards against Cameron, and helped Cumberland go 8-1 in the Heart O’North to finish one game behind champion Northwestern.
Columbia joined an offer list that currently includes four Division II programs: Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State. He’s also had contact with Division I Football Championship Subdivision programs like North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota and NAIA member Dordt. He said a lot of coaches expect to put him in the slot.
“It’s been exciting,” Martens said. “I’ve been able to build a lot of great relationships with coaches. It’s been a lot of phone calls and Zoom calls. I wish I could get on campus and meet the coaches. It’s been a different experience, but it’s been a great one as well.”
With the eye-popping numbers he put up as a junior, can Martens really take yet another step this fall? Berghammer has seen from experience that isn’t always the case, as opponents work hard to clamp down on proven seniors. No matter what, he expects Martens to make an impact on the team as a leader.
“We know that most eyes are going to be on Jack this year,” Berghammer said. “I think the thing I’m most excited for him beyond the numbers is I want to see his leadership to continue to develop, being a leader when he doesn’t have the ball.”
Martens is far from Cumberland’s only major returning piece. Also back is the team’s quarterback, Maddux Allen, who threw for 2,227 yards and 23 touchdowns as just a sophomore. The Beavers’ top six rushers from last year are all back, including leaders Ryley Otto and Milan Monchilovich, as well as every player that caught a pass during the 2019 season.
Berghammer said he’ll have to fill in some spots on the line, but for the most part both sides of the ball are intact. That should help if the coronavirus pandemic leads to limited practice opportunities leading up to the season.
Now its about getting over that playoff hump. Berghammer has been head coach of the Beavers for three years, with the squad falling in Level 1 of the playoffs each of those seasons. They most recently fell at home to Colby, 35-14.
“That’s one thing that’s going to keep us motivated and is kind of keeping us grounded a little bit,” Berghammer said. “We’re trying to build off some positives that we’ve done but knowing that we’ve got some work to do here ... I’m hoping that this group, led by Jack, is going to be able to get over that.”