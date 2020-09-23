Jason Cox and his McDonell football squad are saving a lot of time this fall.
For Cox, a former Leader-Telegram reporter turned head coach, the Macks' move to a newly formed eight-man conference means he won't have to scour the state for potential foes. For his players, more geographically appropriate opponents mean less miles on the road before and after games.
"We've been struggling the past two years, mainly because we can't find teams to play," Cox said Wednesday at the start of the Macks' practice. "We couldn't get into a conference as much as we tried. We just had to schedule random games against whatever team would play us. Usually we ended up with long road trips, two hours average typically. ... Not to mention that we had to play some teams that other teams didn't want to play because they were good."
McDonell, entering its third year as an eight-man program, has gone from an independent to a member of the Central Wisconsin Conference's West Division alongside Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce, Gilman, New Auburn and Phillips. The league is one of seven formed as part of a state-wide restructuring effort and gives student-athletes like McDonell's a chance to build local rivalries over years of competition.
"It's just like basketball and baseball," quarterback and defensive lineman Tanner Opsal said. "You want to compete with your conference because those are teams we'll play for a long time."
"We have teams that the boys will play in the future and know their plays," added lineman Seth Wildenberg. "It's fun to be in a conference."
Internally, the Macks believe they have what it takes to compete with their new conference-mates.
McDonell went 3-5 last year, a step forward after a winless 2018. And that record doesn't tell the entire story, considering the Macks played three games against teams ranked in the top ten in the state in WisSports' end-of-season poll and two games against playoff participants. They even beat one playoff team, Port Edwards.
Kendren Gullo, who led the squad with 688 receiving yards, has graduated, but Noah Hanson steps into that top receiver role after accumulating 585 yards as a sophomore. He'll catch passes from Opsal, who threw for 1,724 yards and ran for 560 last year. Clemett Matthews anchors the D-line after recording 70 tackles, including 12 for loss, and eight sacks in 2019.
"This is the most experience we've had," Cox said. “We've got almost all of our starters back from last year. We're missing two key players, everyone else knows what we're doing. Guys think that we can compete this year. If we have a year similar to last year, we would not consider that a success."
It won't be an easy road in this new league, though. Gilman is dropping down to eight-man this year after going 9-2 and making it to Level 3 of the playoffs last year in 11-man. Phillips went 8-1, including two victories against McDonell, and only lost to a Newman Catholic squad that made the eight-man state championship game. And then there are the other local squads, who all have a strong case for contender potential.
Alma Center Lincoln won the last two games of its regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs last year. The Hornets need to replace over 2,000 yards of receiving and senior leadership, but return signal-caller Jack Anderson, who led eight-man quarterbacks in passing yards (2,642) and touchdowns (38). Six starters return on the offensive side of the ball, including running backs Trent Tondola and Jake Ross, and five on the defense.
"If we can develop some receivers, shore up the offensive line and improve our defense, we feel like we’ll be in a good situation at the end of the year," coach Jeremy Hanson said. "But most of all, we’re just excited and thankful to be playing football this fall."
New Auburn has set its sights on the CWC-West's first conference championship thanks to a strong backfield and O-line to work with. The running backs are led by Nick Walker, who rushed for 1,100 yards last year as a junior. Zack Fedie, who finished second on the team in rushing, is back too.
Rounding out the league is Bruce, which went 6-4 last year and made the playoffs but needs to replace some key players on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders do return their quarterback and top rusher Chris Brockman, who put up 741 yards on the ground and 298 yards through the air last season.
"It's not going to be easy," Cox said. "I think the conference is going to be fairly tough this year, but we think we have the athletes to compete with them. We just have to work hard and prove it."