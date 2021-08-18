The McDonell Macks did well in their first season as a member of the newly formed Central Wisconsin Conference West Division. They’re looking to repeat that in Year 2 as a conference member, and have some of the best eight-man players in the state to help make that happen.
McDonell, previously an independent at the eight-man level, took second in the CWC-West in 2020 with a 4-1 record. The Macks have to replace all-conference first team quarterback Tanner Opsal, who was a threat with both his arm and feet, but have two other all league picks to rely upon.
Dale Tetrault led Wisconsin eight-man in receptions (47), receiving yards (896) and receiving touchdowns (11) en ruote to an All-Northwest selection. He was an all-conference pick on both sides of the ball, at wide receiver and defensive back. He’s joined on offense by Noah Hanson, who caught 24 passes for 393 yards.
Xayvion Matthews led the state in tackles with 117 at the linebacker position and was a second-team all-conference pick at running back. Two more all-league picks return in defensive back Ben Biskupski and defensive lineman Clemett Matthews.
“We hope to build on last year’s winning season and challenge for a top spot in the conference,” Macks coach Jason Cox said.
The overwhelming favorite for the league crown remains Gilman, who dominated the league last year with three shutouts. McDonell scored 14 on the Pirates in the team’s second meeting of the year, the only time Gilman allowed double digits against a conference foe all season. But still, it was a 53-14 triumph for the Pirates.
They have six starters back on both sides of the ball, leading coaches to expect another impressive showing.
Phillips and Bruce are expected to be in the mix for a spot in the top half of the conference. For Bruce, that would be a big leap after going 0-5 last season. But the Red Raiders have a talented QB under center in Chris Brockman, who has the talent to take them there. Two all-conference second team picks are also back on defense in linebacker Dom Tinker and Brockman, who also earned a selection at defensive back.
Alma Center Lincoln will be very young, with 16 of its 29 players being underclassmen. There’s an additional four upperclassmen who have never played football before. The Hornets will have two of its three linemen back after Michael Matti suffered a season-ending injury, and Trent Tondola is the lone skill player back in the fold. He had 41 carries for 150 yards and 18 catches for 172 yards last season. They’ll be leaning on rushing a bit more than in previous years with the graduation of QB Jack Anderson.
“We’ll be playing a lot of kids and gaining experience each week,” Alma Center Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. “Thre is a lot of talent, but they need to learn the varsity game and experience the varsity game.”
New Auburn returns its all-conference honorable mention quarterback Caleb Gotham from a team that went 2-3 in 2020. Second team pick Wyatt Gotham, a lineman, is also back, along with three other all-conference honorable mentions.