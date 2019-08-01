There was no reason to wait.
Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford has known for years that Wisconsin was where he wanted to play college football.
So, just over a week after receiving an offer from the University of Wisconsin, Crawford decided to verbally committed to play for the Badgers.
"I just really found no reason not to (commit)," Crawford said. "They’ve believed in me since I first started getting recruited during my freshman year and they were the first school that offered me. Every time I go down there to visit, I feel like I’m at home and I really saw no reason not to, so I guess today I pulled the trigger."
Shortly after his Thursday morning workout, he called up Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst and assistant coach Chris Haering and broke the news to them that he would gladly accept their offer.
"They were really pumped," he said. "They said this is big for them especially because I’m an in-state kid."
Just a week's wait was a surprisingly long time according to Crawford's grandfather, George Wright.
"It’s just one of those things, like gosh, what took you so long?" Wright joked.
Crawford said Wisconsin has always been his dream school. When he showed up at Memorial two years ago, he made it clear to head football coach Mike Sinz it was where he wanted to go to college. He said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his running back role models, James White and Melvin Gordon.
And the Badgers' success in churning out great running backs certainly pushed him toward Madison.
An ESPN article from July 23 ranking the top universities for running backs had Alabama No. 1 and Wisconsin No. 2, sparking a conversation between Crawford and Wright.
"We talked about it and I said, 'Go ahead and tell me all the good running backs that have gone to Alabama,'" Crawford said. "I said 'Wisconsin has more.' And he said, 'Yeah, they do.'"
A few days later, after talking to a few other family members and his coaches, Crawford decided to commit.
"It felt amazing," he said. "I’ve been looking forward to this day since middle school. I’m just glad the day is finally here."
A lifelong Badgers fan, Crawford said he's always been comfortable in Madison and around the Badgers.
With Verona Area's Jackson Acker, another in-state running back, already verbally committed to play for Wisconsin in the class of 2021, Crawford said part of his decision to commit came down to a desire to solidify his spot before the Badgers recruit over him by bringing in more running backs.
That being said, Crawford isn't going to take his next two years lightly.
"It’s going to make me work 10 times harder," he said. "Now I know I have a target on my back. I’m not nervous because I know what I’m capable of."
Crawford will have to wait until his senior year to officially put pen to paper and sign with the Badgers, but for now, he said he's 100% with Wisconsin.