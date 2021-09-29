When Briggs Reinke tries to come up with some of the most memorable plays of his season so far, his mind doesn't think about the individual. Instead, the Memorial linebacker's first thoughts are of the times all 11 defenders executed to perfection.
His favorite results aren't the tackles for a loss or forced fumbles he's racked up this fall — although those are great too. More notable, he said, are the plays where the entire Memorial defense is able to swarm a ball carrier to stop them in their tracks.
"I like the plays where our whole team is in on the tackle," he said. "When all of our guys do the right thing, do their jobs to make the play, that's the best."
More often than not, Reinke is right in the middle of those scrums. Wherever the ball is on the field, he's probably around it.
The Old Abes senior has 84 total tackles this season, tied for third-most in the state according to WisSports.net. Sixty-two of those have been solo, while the other 22 have been the tandem tackles he savors.
It's no surprise he's right in the thick of the action. As a middle linebacker, Reinke helps set the defense and control the action on the field. His leadership abilities and knack for being involved in everything made him a natural fit.
"Briggs is a great leader," Memorial coach Rob Scott said. "He leads by example, not only what you see in a game but at practice as well. He's high energy, he flies all over the place, and that's contagious. That's somebody that we're building around, no doubt."
Scott, in his first year leading the Old Abes, identified Reinke as an influential figure right away. It didn't take much scouting to see he'd be important both on and off the field.
"I was watching him fly all over the field and watching his interactions with teammates. He's always positive and demands kids' respect," Scott said. "He's been as advertised."
Reinke's primary duties as a linebacker are as a run stopper, although he's done a bit of everything this fall. He's done well in his main role, with three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles to his credit through six games.
Reinke doesn't venture back into the secondary often, but feels comfortable doing so. If it helps the team get a stop, he's up for any role on the field. He's got the mind to know what's going on at all levels too.
"I'd say my position is a leadership position. I've got to do a lot of communicating with my teammates," Reinke said. "I've got to make sure that they know where they're going, make sure the defensive line is lined up correctly. But it's up to the team as a whole to get the job done."
Memorial is coming off its finest defensive showing of the season. The Old Abes shined on that side of the ball in a 12-9 victory over Superior last Friday, the team's first win of the fall. As usual, Reinke was all over the place for Memorial. He wrapped up 15 total tackles, including 10 solo hits.
It's consistent performances like that which have pushed the senior up the state leaderboard.
"I'm not surprised by anything that he does," Scott said. "He's all gas all the time. He plays with high energy and it gets him all over the field."
The win has added an extra bit of juice for the Old Abes this week. Memorial travels to take on Chippewa Falls on Friday.
"I think a lot of the younger guys have been a little bit more excited to come to practice, a little more excited for a game," Reinke said. "I think our seniors have always had that level of energy, but now it's really spreading."