In a game mired by fumbles, the ball hit the turf 12 times on Friday night. None were more important than when the pigskin popped out with five and a half minutes left to go at Carson Park.
Gavin Gerber knocked the ball out of a Superior ball-carrier's hands deep in Spartans territory, and Jack Redwine dove on it to give Eau Claire Memorial the golden opportunity it needed. The Old Abes, trailing 9-6, took over with a chance to take the lead.
A minute later, Reese Woerner converted the turnover into points with a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown run to complete a Memorial rally for a 12-9 victory over Superior — the Old Abes' first win of the season.
"It's good to get the monkey off our back, for sure," Redwine said. "We went down in the second half, but we stayed high and momentum carried us to a win."
That momentum helped the Old Abes (1-5, 1-3) recover from a 9-0 deficit. Memorial scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, riding a defense that gave its finest showing of the season.
Ryan Thompson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Peter Albert to cut the Spartans' lead to 9-6 with 5:22 left in the final quarter. Then the Old Abe defense did what it had done all night, producing the most pivotal play of its season in short order.
On the first play of Superior's ensuing drive, Gerber knocked the ball loose and Redwine covered it up at the Spartans' 34-yard line to give the Old Abes a chance to win when just minutes earlier it looked improbable.
"I know Gerber likes to strip the ball, he's good at that," Redwine said. "So I was expecting it and watching for the ball. I saw it pop out and fell on it."
It took only four more plays for the Old Abes to grab their first lead of the night. Woerner bounced around the secondary before breaking into the end zone with the go-ahead touchdown.
Of course, the Memorial defense finished things off with another pair of turnovers. They scooped up another fumble with three minutes remaining, and sealed the victory with Connor Anderson's interception on the final drive.
"Our kids persevered through some ups and downs. I'm very proud of them," Memorial coach Rob Scott said. "It was a fourth-quarter game. The kids believed, and they overcame some adversity and kept fighting."
Superior (1-5, 1-3) took a 6-0 lead on Jordan Goldfine's 11-yard touchdown rush midway through the third quarter, the only big breakthrough against a stingy Old Abes defensive front. The Spartans added a bit of insurance with a 30-yard field goal from Brodie Raygor early in the fourth quarter.
It was all Memorial from there. After the field goal, the Spartans only gained 19 yards and gave up two fumbles and an interception — a testament to the defense's ability to clamp down when it mattered most.
"They answered the bell," Scott said. "They were put in some tough spots again and those kids, they'll battle. I'm proud of them."
The two teams combined to produce 12 fumbles, although only four of them ended up being turnovers. Each team turned the ball over four times.
It didn't add up to the prettiest win, but it was still just as sweet.
"After struggling at the beginning of the season, it's really nice to get some momentum," Redwine said. "Especially as we head into the second half of the year."
Woerner ran for 167 yards on 29 carries to drive the Memorial offense. Thompson threw for 110 yards on six completions.
It was the first victory of a Scott-led Memorial team, and it came against a familiar face. Scott, a first-year coach, joined the Old Abes after spending 16 years as an assistant at Superior.
"It was a great high school football game with two programs that are scratching and fighting," Scott said. "It was a very well-coached game."
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Superior 9
Superior;0;0;6;3;—;9
Memorial;0;0;0;12;—;12
Third Quarter
S: Jordan Goldfine 11 run (run failed), 5:33.
Fourth Quarter
S: Brodie Raygor 30 field goal, 7:09.
M: Peter Albert 18 pass from Ryan Thompson (kick failed), 5:52.
M: Reese Woerner 12 run (kick failed), 4:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior (50-185): Goldfine 27-121, Carson Gotelaere 19-42, Robert Powell 1-6, Jack Rivord 2-5, Caden Lia 1-5. Memorial (39-122): Woerner 29-167, Jack Conner 2-8, Albert 2-5, Thompson 6-(-58).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Gotelaere 1-7-2-6, Goldfine 0-1-0-0. Memorial: Thompson 6-16-2-110.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Kell Piggott 1-6. Memorial: Tyson Harvey 3-49, Jack Redwine 2-43, Albert 1-18.