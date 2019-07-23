It came as a surprise phone call shortly after Eau Claire Memorial's football practice Tuesday afternoon.
Memorial's head football coach Mike Sinz informed his junior running back Loyal Crawford that Wisconsin assistant football coach Chris Haering wanted to talk.
It wasn't the first time Haering had spoken to Crawford, who has been on the Badgers' radar since his freshman season.
But this time was different.
Haering offered Crawford a scholarship to play football for the Badgers, according to Crawford.
"I was speechless," Crawford said. "I didn't even know what to say. I've been working for this every single day since eighth grade. Now it's finally happening and I'm the happiest person in the world."
Excited to announce that I have received an offer from the university of Wisconsin #SHAG #TeamTeya #TeyaTough💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/gtj0uNZbAe— Loyal Crawford (@loyal_crawford) July 23, 2019
Earlier this summer, the 6-foot, 190-pound running back said playing for the Badgers would be a "dream come true." He has grown up a Badger fan and said he's always wanted to play for Wisconsin.
"Oh boy, this is big!" Crawford's mother, Janya said. "Loyal has been working super hard since middle school, training his body every single day. ... His love for the game has never changed and with his hard work and dedication, his hope was a Division I scholarship. And today his dream came true."
Crawford’s trainer, Willie T. McCalebb, has seen first-hand how much work has gone into making Crawford the athlete he is today. The two work out almost every day, working to improve Crawford’s strength, speed and agility.
“Words can’t come close to describing how proud I am of Loyal,” McCalebb said. “He is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever met. Loyal is the true definition of hard work and dedication.”
The mission, though, isn't over yet.
Crawford's goal is to one day play in the NFL, like the running backs he models his game after, former Badgers Melvin Gordon and James White.
"Loyal's hard work and determination has gotten him to his first goal," Jayna said. "Now there will be harder work ahead to maintain that level. I am so proud of him and his accomplishments."
Crawford rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns in five games before having his season cut short by injury last fall.
This is the first offer to play college football Crawford has received. He said he does not plan to commit immediately.
As a freshman, Crawford rushed for 369 yards and two touchdowns.